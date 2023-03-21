PHARM Dog

Jackie Allenbrand poses with one of the service dogs she has placed on with a disabled farmer through the PHARM Dog USA program, which she founded in 2005.

ALBANY, Mo. — Channel brand has announced its support of PHARM Dog USA, a northwest Missouri nonprofit providing herding dogs or dogs trained with service skills to help support farmers and farm family members with physical, cognitive or illness-related disabilities.

According to a news release, with the brand’s “Channeling Good” platform, it has committed a donation to the organization to help pay for the creation of a training facility in Missouri.

