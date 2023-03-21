ALBANY, Mo. — Channel brand has announced its support of PHARM Dog USA, a northwest Missouri nonprofit providing herding dogs or dogs trained with service skills to help support farmers and farm family members with physical, cognitive or illness-related disabilities.
According to a news release, with the brand’s “Channeling Good” platform, it has committed a donation to the organization to help pay for the creation of a training facility in Missouri.
“Service is at the heart of everything we do at Channel,” said Tara Adams, Channel marketing communications manager. “Our seedsmen, technical agronomists and greater team at Bayer are committed to going above and beyond to help our farmers succeed, and that means going beyond the fields to make contributions to our farmers’ communities.”
PHARM Dog USA establishes homes for dogs in need, creates companionship, and provides immediate aid to farmers with disabilities.
Created in 2005 by Jackie Allenbrand, of Albany, PHARM Dog USA’s goal is to help farmers with disabilities by providing farm dogs trained to perform tasks such as managing livestock, retrieving or picking up dropped tools, opening latch gate systems, carrying buckets or even bracing farmers with stability issues or running for help when needed.
“We are grateful for Channel helping us make a difference in the lives of farmers and their families,” said Allenbrand. “Our mission is to rescue dogs from shelters and improve our farmers’ lives, and thanks to Channel, we are continuing to make a difference across the country.”