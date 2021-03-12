MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has set a date for the 2021 Municipal Election Candidate Forum: Wednesday, March 31 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Starting at 7 p.m. candidates running for elected office in Nodaway County may introduce themselves to the public and answer questions posed by moderators and pre-submitted from audience members, according to a news release. The event will be recorded and posted on April 1.
Anyone planning to attend in person will be required to wear a face covering, social distance and sign-in to the event upon entrance.
“One of the major focuses of the chamber of commerce is advocacy,” said Gentry Martin, president of the chamber board of directors. “That often means advocating for our businesses to elected officials, but it also means bringing our elected officials to the citizens of Nodaway County. Bridging the gap between elected office and the citizens is important to ensuring they think of our community when they are in office and know our concerns directly from our community members. The chamber is happy to be the connector in that relationship.”
The Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Maryville High School, 1503 S. Munn Ave.