6-23 BOE Maryville 1.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht, shakes hands with and receives a gift from Maryville Board of Education Vice President Kelley Baldwin, right, during her last board meeting in June. Albrecht has been selected as the new executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, starting Sept. 1.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday night that the board of directors has selected Becky Albrecht as its new executive director.

Albrecht recently retired as superintendent of the Maryville R-II School District in June.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags