MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday night that the board of directors has selected Becky Albrecht as its new executive director.
Albrecht recently retired as superintendent of the Maryville R-II School District in June.
“I could not be more excited to work on behalf of the chamber to strengthen business partnerships and promote the success of the community," Albrecht said in a statement. "The great Maryville area has much to offer and so much potential for growth and development. I am looking forward to being part of that process.”
According to an email from the chamber, she will begin in the position on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“We are excited to have Becky take the reins of the chamber," said Tyler Tapps, chamber board interim president. "Her experience, leadership skills and track record of working across dynamic groups was something that really stood out to the search committee.”