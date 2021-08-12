MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the appointment of a new executive director Thursday.
Amy Gessert, currently the director of development at Nodaway County Services and co-owner of Gessert Retail Enterprises, will begin her new duties on Sept. 1, according to a chamber press release.
“I have developed a career over the years founded on the belief that everyone can achieve their goals given the chance and the right supports, and I look forward to bringing that passion to the business community of Maryville and Nodaway County,” Gessert said in a statement. “My life’s mission has been to make the world a better place for people.”
Prior to her work at Nodaway County Services, Gessert worked for 10 years at Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services as an advocacy specialist and in the social security hearings unit.
Gessert will take over for outgoing director Lily White, who accepted a new position with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce in Columbia, Missouri.
“Transition is never easy, but our Chamber Board of Directors has worked hard to set a good foundation, and we have every confidence that Amy will continue the growth and success of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce for years to come,” said board president Gentry Martin in the press release.