MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce hosted its 60th annual Farm-City Banquet last week and recognized numerous members of the Nodaway County agricultural community at the luncheon held at the Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center.
The event is typically held as a banquet dinner in the fall, but due to pandemic-related concerns was moved to last week.
Chamber board member Kaity Holtman said that the chamber agriculture committee decided a smaller event at the center was best for this year, but in future years the chamber hopes to open up the entire meeting room at the center to allow all to gather.
Holtman welcomed community members and honorees noting that she didn’t have a joke like famed past emcee Harold Spire might have opened with, but that she was glad to see everyone together again.
“We are happy to have you all here with us to celebrate agriculture in our community and our county and the achievements for really the last couple of years,” she said.
She recognized members of local city and county government in the audience.
“Thank you for everything you do to make our community a better place to live,” she said.
After a brief prayer from Chad Mayne of The Bridge, tables were sent through the line to pick up their meals from the Northwest Agricultural Ambassadors who served steak and potato lunches.
After the hearty meal, presenters found their way to the microphone to honor and recognize many members of the Nodaway County agriculture community.
Kyle Schieber, member of the Maryville Rotary Club, presented the Frank Felton Outstanding Farm Youth Award to Anna Lager.
Lager is the daughter of Robert and Terri Lager of Maryville. She attends Maryville High School where she has a 3.43 GPA and has received numerous awards. Some of those include a State FFA Leadership Award, a Chapter FFA Scholarship Award, a Bronze Academic Award, a Star Chapter Greenhand and being recognized as a Northwest Technical School Student of the Month.
“Agriculture has always been a very large part of my life,” she wrote in an essay. “I was born and raised on my family farm. Ever since I was a little girl I have always wanted to be out on the farm helping my dad and brothers.”
Lager has been involved in the NTS FFA as treasurer and president, National Technical Honor Society, Spectrum, Future Business Leaders of America, the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association as a junior cattleman, and volleyball for two years.
“So far I have reached many of my personal goals in FFA,” she said. “One of my biggest goals was to become our Chapter FFA president. … I have always had a strong passion for agriculture.”
Within the community she is a member of the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and has delivered Meals on Wheels and participated in the Adopt-a-Family event.
Lager plans to attend Northwest to study agriculture business. She plans to graduate and get a job locally within agriculture to still be able to help with the family farm.
Chad McCollough was named the 2021 Outstanding Farm Advocate.
A graduate of Northwest’s department of agriculture and helps others to pay attention to agriculture in everyday life, according to Schieber’s introduction.
“Working with the youth of Nodaway County he always finds a way to relate what he does back to his agriculture roots, to educate and create a newfound respect for agriculture, spreading his knowledge and appreciation for the county’s ag in all that he does while maintaining a high level of professionalism and dedication to this field that he loves so much,” said Schieber.
Colton Coffelt, with the Nodaway County Soil & Water Conservation District, introduced Steve Brown, Hopkins, as the 2021 Conservationist of the Year.
He described the efforts that Brown has taken on his land to provide cover crops, implementing a grazing system of rotating his herd on paddocks to extend his grazing period and plans to install watering facilities pipeline.
Will Goodspeed and Danny and Tracy Smith were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty on behalf of MU Extension of Nodaway County and were named the 2021 recipients of the University of Missouri Extension Leaders Honor Roll.
Goodspeed was elected to the Nodaway County MU Extension Council in 2018 and has served as chairman and vice chairman for the council.
Randa Doty, with MU Extension, said Goodspeed has “advocated for the organization in the county and has always had great ideas for new ways to program.”
Dana Auffert, with MU Extension, spoke about Danny and Tracy Smith who “have been such an instrumental part of Nodaway County 4-H Club programs when their kids joined.” Tracy served as a club leader and helped procure a grant to perform a community service project that helped the organization in 2021.
The 2021 Outstanding Farm Family is the Matt and Natalie Yaple family. Their children are MaKayla, Emily and Hayden. The family was unable to attend the event and Doty accepted the award on their behalf.
Nodaway County Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees
Nodaway County Extension Council member Christopher Wallace read histories for the four Nodaway County agricultural leaders who were inducted into the Nodaway County Agricultural Hall of Fame during last week’s event. Complete biographies are available at left.
Richard Baumli
Richard Baumli has lived in Barnard his entire life. Baumli and his wife Dana currently live on his family farm. In the early ’70s, Baumli’s dad, Leo, started a horse and mule sale that continues yet today. Since Leo’s death in 1997, Richard has continued and expanded his father’s mule business.
Harold Brown
Harold Brown, originally from the state of Indiana, earned his Ph.D. in animal science from Purdue University. Doc Brown, as he is known by most of his former students, joined the faculty team as an assistant professor in the agriculture department at Northwest Missouri State University in 1973. Brown has been a leader in the swine industry for nearly 50 years and is widely known for his love of the Duroc breed.
Bob and Doris Hagey
This couple’s farming career started long before they met. Both their families were farmers in the Burlington Junction area. Bob Hagey’s family farmed with green equipment while raising corn and crossbred cattle while Doris Dalbey’s family were farmers who raised prized Black Angus cattle and worked their crops with red tractors. When they decided to start their farming life together, they made an agreement they would raise Black Angus cattle and farm with green equipment, something that still stands true today.
Larry and Janet Rosenbohm
It all started when two farm kids, Janet from Greenfield, Iowa, and Larry from Graham, Missouri, attended Northwest Missouri State College to continue their education. There they met and fell in love. In 1958, they married and joined in the Rosenbohm diversified farm operation south of Graham. Over the years, Larry and Janet’s farming operation has consisted of raising corn, soybeans, wheat and hay along with cow/calf, feeder calves and farrow/finish hogs plus a milk cow or two, chickens and sheep.
Missouri Century Farms
Two Nodaway County farms were recognized as Missouri Century Farms, which features long-term farm owners.
In the program, 2,850 Missouri farm owners in 105 of the state’s 114 counties have been recognized as owning a “Centennial Farm.”
The Felton Family Heritage Farm, owned by Jason Travis Felton and Janene Helen Felton, is 460 acres near Graham has been in the family since 1918.
The White Family Farm, owned by David and Judy White, is 80 acres near Skidmore, has been in the family since 1919.
Holtman closed the luncheon by thanking the Northwest Agricultural Ambassadors as well as the event sponsors: Nodaway Valley Bank, Marsh, Espey & Merrill, P.C, the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, Nodaway County Soil & Water Conservation District, Farmers Mutual of Nodaway County, FCS Financial, Wells Bank and Northwest Missouri State University.