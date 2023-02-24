Jared Luke and family

Jared Luke, board director with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, is shown with his wife Erica and sons Grant and Jack.

 SUBMITTED BY JARED LUKE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce recently announced Jared Luke as its most recent board director. After submitting a letter of interest in the position, Luke was appointed to a one-year term by the board at its Jan. 19 membership meeting.

Luke was born and raised in Ravenwood and attended Northeast Nodaway. He earned a bachelor’s in history from Northwest Missouri State University. He has been with Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA since 2006 in various roles ranging from production to human resources.

