MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce recently announced Jared Luke as its most recent board director. After submitting a letter of interest in the position, Luke was appointed to a one-year term by the board at its Jan. 19 membership meeting.
Luke was born and raised in Ravenwood and attended Northeast Nodaway. He earned a bachelor’s in history from Northwest Missouri State University. He has been with Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA since 2006 in various roles ranging from production to human resources.
“The chamber provides me with an opportunity to give back to the community that has been great for my family, while also allowing Kawasaki the opportunity to become even more involved in the community,” Luke said in a statement.
When not at work, Luke and his wife, Erica, may be found volunteering in the various activities in which their sons, Jack and Grant, are involved.
Luke told The Forum that he is “definitely,” excited to be in this role and that it’s a great way for him to continue to learn about and give back to the community.
A board seat had been open following the December resignation of Gentry Martin with one year remaining in his term. Martin was serving in his second, three-year term as a board director, having joined the group in 2018. During his time on the board, Martin served on various committees and a term as president.