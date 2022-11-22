MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced a new Grinch on Tuesday.
Cindy Lemar was this year’s winner of the chamber’s Grinch contest to kick off A Very Merryville Christmas.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced a new Grinch on Tuesday.
Cindy Lemar was this year’s winner of the chamber’s Grinch contest to kick off A Very Merryville Christmas.
According to a news release from the chamber, this year’s fundraiser brought in $2,446.02 through voting for the Grinch. The proceeds will go to Lemar’s nonprofit, the North Star Advocacy Center, where she works as a victim advocate and donations coordinator providing case management services, safety planning, crisis intervention and also manages donations.
The contest raised funds through encouraging community members to vote by placing a dollar in a container with their preferred candidate’s name on it in participating businesses.
Prior to North Star, Lemar taught fifth grade at Nodaway-Holt for 31 years. When she’s not at North Star, Lemar can often be found at the Maryville Community Center either taking or teaching exercise classes. She also tutors in St. Joseph.
Lemar will make her public debut as the Grinch on Nov. 28 at Makers’ Monday when she lights up the Nodaway County Courthouse. And on Dec. 2, the new Grinch will serve as grand marshal of the Downtown Christmas Parade.
Other finalists for the Grinch were DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville; Julie Godsey, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Philip Pohren, Eugene Field Elementary Parent Teachers Organization; and Kirby Sybert, Maryville Elks 760.
Wendy Combs of the New Nodaway Humane Society was the Grinch last year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.