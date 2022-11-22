11-24-22 Grinch Cindy Lemar

Cindy Who? Cindy Grinch! Cindy Lemar of the North Star Advocacy Center was announced on Tuesday as the winner of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Grinch contest.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced a new Grinch on Tuesday.

Cindy Lemar was this year’s winner of the chamber’s Grinch contest to kick off A Very Merryville Christmas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags