MARYVILLE, Mo. — Continuing a trend across the county, all major municipalities in Nodaway County lost population in the 2020 U.S. Census.
An analysis by The Forum of redistricting data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Aug. 12 showed that Elmo, Guilford and Parnell had the largest percentage drops in population since 2010 of the small towns in the county, while Ravenwood, Burlington Junction and Pickering had the smallest drops.
Overall, the county’s population came in at 21,241, more than 2,000 people lower than the 2010 total, and the lowest since 1870, according to U.S. Census data and data compiled by the Missouri Census Data Center.
The Aug. 12 redistricting data was released for download and compilation in a series of database files, but the Census Bureau has begun posting that data on its website in stages.
The full set of data released on Aug. 12 will be available in more user-friendly format through the bureau’s suite of online tools by Sept. 30.
More detailed demographic information, like breakdowns of age, sex, economic indicators and more, is scheduled to be released periodically beginning in December through next summer.
Student housing count
One of the possible causes of the drastic drop in the city of Maryville’s population may have been complications with counting college students, especially those who were housed on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus.
The city saw the largest drop in one census period in history, checking in at 10,633 in 2020 — down from 11,972 a decade prior.
However, Census protocols and the way the count was carried out in Maryville suggest it is unlikely that the census significantly undercounted students who lived on campus.
According to the Census Bureau’s website and clarification from a public information officer, there are normally three ways in which college students counted on campus are enumerated: in-person response, paper-based response or eResponse.
For the first option — in-person response — a census taker would come to a student housing unit, like a dorm, and individually collect a submission from each resident on-site. For the second two options — paper-based and eResponse — the university is responsible for collecting residents’ information. In a paper-based response, the university would collect a submission from each resident, and then forward those submissions to the Census Bureau. In the eResponse option, the university fills out the information for each resident through a specialized online portal and submits it to the Census Bureau.
Because of the pandemic, in-person responses were nearly impossible to collect, forcing the bureau to rely almost exclusively on universities for their estimates. Kristina Barrett, public affairs specialist with the Census Bureau, told The Forum in an email that if a university provided a given student housing population, that is the number the Census would use.
The information provided by the university would also take precedence in the case of a duplicate. If, for example, a university listed a student as a resident of a dormitory, but that same student was also listed in another location — like a member of their parents’ household in their hometown while there due to the pandemic — the result from the university would be used in the final count, and the student would be removed from their hometown household’s count.
Mark Hornickel, communication manager at Northwest, told The Forum last week that the university had been in regular, frequent contact with Census officials over the past year. He said in an email this week that in general, university officials considered the count of on-campus students to be accurate, though may not have been representative of normal conditions.