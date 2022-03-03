MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced new relaxed masking guidance that includes the removal of the federal mandate for masks to be worn on school buses.
The mandate for all other transportation methods covered under the original order, like airplanes, remains in effect.
The new mask guidelines are tied to a new metric called Community Level. The CDC determines a county’s Community Level by using the number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population over the past seven days, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
According to the new CDC recommendations, if the Community Level is:
Low
- Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk
Medium
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe illness, talk to your health care provider about additional precautions, such as wearing a mask or respirator indoors in public
- If you live with or have social contact with someone at high risk for severe illness, consider testing yourself for infection before you get together and wearing a mask when indoors with them
High
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including in K-12 schools and other community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
More information on mask guidance for specific circumstances from the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov, along with other information about COVID-19.
More free tests
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that Americans who have already received a free COVID-19 test kit from the federal government will be eligible for another round starting next week.
Each household in the country is eligible to have four at-home antigen tests shipped to their home for free beginning in January. Next week, households that have already received their first shipment will be eligible for another four tests.
The tests are available through covidtests.gov or by calling 800-232-0233.
Local stats
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Nodaway County continues to hover around its lowest level since last October since dropping off significantly from the unprecedented spike earlier this year.
As of March 1, the most recent data available from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and two hospitalizations. Thirty-nine have died since counting began in spring 2020, the latest added to the total on Tuesday.
More than 5,900 people in Nodaway County have tested positive for COVID-19 since spring 2020 — more than a quarter of all residents.
New vaccination rates in the county also remain slow, which local health officials have said they don’t expect to change.
As of March 1, about 50.5 percent of Nodaway County residents — 10,729 — have been fully vaccinated, which means they have received the initial two-shot regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
So far, 12,002 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 56.5 percent of the county, according to the CDC’s online vaccination dashboard. Of those who have been vaccinated, 4,515 have received a booster dose, or about 42.1 percent of fully vaccinated individuals in the county.
In Missouri, about 65.2 percent of residents have received at least one dose, and about 55 percent are fully vaccinated. Of the fully vaccinated, about 40.9 percent have received a booster.
Across the country, the CDC estimates 76.5 percent of Americans have received at least one dose, 65.1 percent have been fully vaccinated, and 43.8 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster.
Individuals ages 5 and up are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC recommends all adults ages 18 and older should receive a booster shot for COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine an individual first received.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series initially will become eligible six months after the final dose, and Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after receiving their shot.
Officials at MMC-M and the health department have reported that nearly all patients hospitalized locally are unvaccinated and vaccination can help avoid the worst outcomes.
Contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 to make an appointment for vaccination or for more information.