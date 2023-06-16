This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association board poses for a photo during National Beef Month. From left to right are Matt Cline, Mike Kinman, Kaysie Wiederholt, Joseph Frueh, Kyle Schieber, Colton Holtman, John Schenkel, Shelby Lager, Dave Riedel and Gus Hoepker.
SUBMITTED BY NODAWAY COUNTY CATTLEMEN'S ASSOCIATION
MARYVILLE, Mo. — May was National Beef Month, and the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated with a herd of events.
On May 11 and 12, the Cattlemen provided the meal and cooked hamburgers for area fourth graders who attended the Safety Acres event hosted by Northwest Technical School. According to a news release from the organization, the Cattlemen served more than 500 burgers.
“NCCA is proud to sponsor an educational event that provides youth an opportunity to learn about safe practices on the farm and to respect the equipment that is commonly used in agriculture,” said John G. Schenkel, NCCA vice president, in a statement.
On May 12, the Cattlemen hosted a beef promotion event at Backyard Vine & Wine.
“The promotion of beef in Nodaway County is critical to ensure cattle producers in the county remain pertinent,” said Colton Holtman, NCCA co-president. “I feel NCCA does a great job of keeping the community involved to sustain the future of Nodaway County cattle production.”
May 20 was the NCCA cookoff at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Nineteen teams participated this year.
In 2022, teams were tasked with the smoking and shredding of a beef roast to serve pulled beef. This year, teams cooked a beef belly to be prepared any way they pleased. Dinner was served that evening with around 200 people in attendance.
“It was great (to see) all the different ways teams decided to cook and serve their beef belly,” said Joseph Frueh, NCCA treasurer. “It tasted great and is a relatively low cost cut of meat.”
To end the month, NCCA donated $5,000 to The Ministry Center to use to purchase beef.
“As cattlemen of Nodaway County it is our job to promote beef throughout the county,” said Kyle Schieber, NCCA co-president. “There is no better way to do it than through The Ministry Center by providing beef for the citizens of Nodaway County who need it most.”