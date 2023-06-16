Beef month 2

Colton Holtman and Kyle Schieber cook up some burgers for area fourth graders during Safety Acres.

 SUBMITTED BY NODAWAY COUNTY CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION

MARYVILLE, Mo. — May was National Beef Month, and the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated with a herd of events.

On May 11 and 12, the Cattlemen provided the meal and cooked hamburgers for area fourth graders who attended the Safety Acres event hosted by Northwest Technical School. According to a news release from the organization, the Cattlemen served more than 500 burgers.

Beef month NCCA board

The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association board poses for a photo during National Beef Month. From left to right are Matt Cline, Mike Kinman, Kaysie Wiederholt, Joseph Frueh, Kyle Schieber, Colton Holtman, John Schenkel, Shelby Lager, Dave Riedel and Gus Hoepker.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags