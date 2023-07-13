Extreme Sculpting 1
Chris Lantz, owner of Extreme Sculpting, uses a chainsaw to carve a bear out of wood at the Nodaway County Fair on Thursday.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Everything was packed into their camper and ready to go, just a few hours before Chris Lantz, his wife, Courtney, and their three children were about to depart for the Nodaway County Fair.

That’s when one of their daughters pointed out the window of their house at the camper.

Extreme Sculpting 3

Chris Lantz said he ran inside the camper to save some of his equipment while it was still burning.
Extreme Sculpting 2

The camper the Lantz family was going to take to Maryville burned just minutes before they left, destroying many of their possessions.
