MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville announced that the county has met the requirements for Category 3: Severe Risk, triggering the loosening of some COVID-19 mitigation measures effective Monday.
On Nov. 24, Mayor Benjamin Lipiec signed Emergency Order No. 7, which tied limits like business occupancy and social gathering size to guidelines recommended by the state. The county remained classified in the highest risk category until Jan. 25, when it met the requirements to move down to Category 2: Critical Risk.
When in that category, occupancy for businesses of less than 10,000 square feet was limited to 50 percent and those larger than that are limited to 25 percent occupancy. Additionally, gyms and fitness centers were limited to 75 percent occupancy, social gatherings were limited to no more than 25 people and 6-foot social distancing was mandatory at all places of business with job-specific exemptions.
Monday, the restrictions will be loosened to meet the guidelines for Category 3, which removes occupancy and social group gathering size restrictions:
- No occupancy limit for businesses or gyms, fitness and recreational centers
- No limit on social gathering size
- Attendees at social gatherings still required to maintain 6-foot social distance, including when standing in line or when using shared indoor and outdoor spaces
The county will shift down a category after meeting the requirements laid out in the state guidelines, which call for two consecutive weeks of 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates under 10 percent and 7-day case rates per 100,000 population of less than 100. According to state-compiled data, the county met those requirements Sunday, and the changes in city mitigation measures took effect Monday.
The citywide mask mandate is a separate measure and is not affected by a shift in category classification. Barring any further action from the City Council, it is set to expire on April 30.