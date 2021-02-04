MARYVILLE, Mo. — On April 6, voters will head to the polls to fill roles on Nodaway County town councils, school boards, township boards and decide bond issues and tax levies.
In Maryville, four candidates have filed for two seats on the City Council that will be vacated by Matt Johnson and Jason McDowell, who chose not to refile.
Those who filed are: Ashlee Nicole Hendrix, Dannen Carter Patee Merrill, John James McBride and Timothy Marinos Jackson.
Four names will also appear on the ballot for the Maryville R-II Board of Education for two open positions. Elaine Wilson, who served 14 years on the board, and Frank Grispino, who served nine years, have decided to step down. Those who have filed for the positions include: James (JR) Kurz, Traci Westfall, Jill Baker and Monica McCollough.
Elsewhere in the county, eight of Nodaway’s 15 townships — Atchison, Grant, Green, Hopkins, Hughes, Jefferson, Monroe and Washington — will ask voters to renew a Special Road and Bridge 35-cent levy for $100 assessed valuation for road and bridge maintenance for four years.
Polk Township voters will decide whether to renew a temporary levy of 15 cents per $100 assessed valuation for road maintenance for a four-year period.
Three of Nodaway’s 15 townships — Grant, Hughes and Union — will ask voters to approve road maintenance bonds.
Grant Township is seeking approval of bond debt in the amount of $190,000. Hughes Township is seeking approval for $130,000 in bond debt. Union Township is seeking approval for $75,000 in bond debt.
The West Nodaway R-I school district is seeking an increase to its levy.
Proposition 2 asks voters to approve an increase of the operating tax levy by $1 per $100 of assessed valuation for the purpose of meeting the additional operation needs of the school district.
If this proposition is approved, the adjusted operating levy of the district is estimated to increase by $1 from $3.5750, currently, to $4.5750 per $100 of assessed valuation for the 2021 tax year and can be applied to the assessed valuation each year thereafter.
TOWNSHIPS
- Atchison – Trustee: Brandon Dougherty, write-in. Board Member: Naomi Tomkins, Scott Linville, Byron Clark, write-in. Clerk: Kaela (Kadie) Howard, write-in.
- Grant – Trustee: Jim Farnan, write-in. Board Member: Charles Vaughn, Gary Dougan, write-in. Clerk: Michael D. Walker, write-in.
- Green – Trustee: Linda Farmer, write-in. Board Member: Cody Linville, Bryan Beason, Jakob Cordell, write-in. Clerk: Brenda Beason.
- Hopkins – Trustee: Roger L. Florea, write-in. Board Member: John L. White, Terry L. Davison, write-in. Clerk: Write-in.
- Hughes – Trustee: Stan Sportsman, write-in. Board Member: Kurby Kenney, Tim Randall, write-in. Clerk: Write-in.
- Jackson – Trustee: Jeffrey M. Meyer, write-in. Board Member: Charles W. Standiford Jr, write-in. Clerk: David Primm, write-in.
- Jefferson – Trustee: Kody Schieber, write-in. Board Member: Martin From, Richard Fletchall, write-in. Clerk: Gary Mattson, write-in.
- Monroe – Trustee: Rodney Allen, Wallace McGinnis, write-in. Board Member: Scott Clement, write-in. Clerk: Leesa Clement, write-in.
- Polk – Trustee: John Schenkel, write-in. Board Member: Mike Barmann, Jason Hall, write-in. Clerk: Buffie Lance.
- Union – Trustee: Richard Stringer, write-in. Board Member: Tom Coulter, Shawn Frueh, write-in. Clerk: Write-in.
- Washington – Trustee: Jason Stoll, write-in. Board Member: Alan Wiederholt, Chris Pedersen, write-in. Clerk: Steve Farnan, write-in.
- White Cloud – Trustee: Tim Lance, write-in. Board Member: Write-in, write-in. Clerk: Sharon Espey, write-in.
MUNICIPALITIES
Barnard - Council Person. Two-year term. Vote for four: Ned Waterman, Deb Snyder, Amy Watson, Tamra Nally, write-in. Council Person. Two-year term. Vote for one: Glenn Miller.
- Street levy – Shall the City of Barnard, Missouri renew a $1.25 per $100 assessed valuation levy for street repair and maintenance for two years?
- Forego of Election – Shall the City of Barnard, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Burlington Junction - Council Person. Two-year term. Vote for two: Matt Rohlmeier, Jim Meyer, Martha Greeley, write-in.
Clearmont - Alderman. Two-year term. Vote for two: William Harris, Brenda Snodderley, Patricia McElroy, write-in.
Conception Junction - Council Person. 1-year term. Vote for two: Robert Simmerman, Mike Wilmes, write-in. Council person. Two-year term. Vote for two: Robert Bliley, Wesley McQueen Jr., write-in.
- Forego of Election – Shall the City of Conception Junction, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Elmo - Council person. Two-year term. Vote for two: Adam Hull, Codie Strough, James Thompson, write-in.
Graham - Councilperson. Two-year term. Vote for two: Richard J. Vogel, write-in.
Village of Guilford - Council Person. Two-year term. Vote for three: Nancy Pulley, Danyell Wiederholt, Don Bagley, write-in.
- Street Levy – Shall the Village of Guilford, Nodaway County, Missouri continue the street maintenance levy of 50 cents per $100.00 of assessed valuation for three years?
Hopkins - Mayor. Two-year term. Vote for one: Matt Wray, write-in. Northward Alderman. Two-year term. Vote for one: Richard Moore, write-in. Southward Alderman. Two-year term. Vote for one: Jess Everhart, write-in.
- Forego of Election – Shall the City of Hopkins, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Parnell - Mayor. Two-year term. Vote for one: Gregory C. Welch, write-in. Alderman. Two-year term. Vote for two: Jeremy P. Burns, Rex B. Welch, write-in.
- Parks and Recreation levy - Shall the City of Parnell, Missouri renew the Parks and Recreation levy of 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the purpose of maintenance and upkeep of its city parks for four years?
- Temp Levy - Shall the City of Parnell, Missouri renew the General Revenue - Temp Levy of 40 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the purpose of municipal purposes for four years?
- Forego of Election – Shall the City of Parnell, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Pickering - City Council. Two-year term. Vote for two: Roberta Boyd, Brad Renfro, write-in.
Forego of Election - Shall the City of Pickering, Nodaway County, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Ravenwood - North Ward Council Person. Two-year term. Vote for one: Justin Briney, write-in. South Ward Council Person. Two-year term. Vote for one: Chris Oelze, write-in. City Tax Collector. Two-year term. Vote for one: Cassie Wiederholt, write-in.
- Street Tax Levy - Shall the City of Ravenwood, Missouri, authorize a tax levy of $1.50 per $100 will result in no increase over the current tax levy of $1.50.
- Forego of Election - Shall the City of Ravenwood, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?
Skidmore - Alderman at Large. Two-year term. Vote for two: Jill Wieland, Marvin Earl Sumy, write-in.
SCHOOLS
West Nodaway R-I – Board member. Three-year terms. Vote for two: Eric Jones, Jesse Cowden, Michael Goff, Kolton Jones, Emma Barnett, Scott Linville, Connie Lininger, Sarah Thompson, write-in.
OTHERS
- Barnard Fire Protection District – Board Member. Six-year term. Vote for one: Ronald Wolf, Chance Veylupek, write-in.
- Nodaway County Health Department – Board member. Four-year term. Vote for two: Mike Rosenbohm, Debra Hull, Bridget Kenney, David Smith, write-in.