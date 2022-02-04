MARYVILLE, Mo. — Candidates have filed for the April 5 election, when voters will go to the polls to decide bond issues, tax levies and who will serve on town councils, township boards and school boards across Nodaway County.
According to documents filed with the Nodaway County Clerk’s office, in Maryville, two candidates have filed for one City Council seat currently held by Tye Parsons. Parsons, who is finishing his first full, two-year term on the council, has filed to run again. His lone opponent on the ballot will be Bryan Williams.
Maryville voters will also decide whether to impose a 1/4-percent sales tax for capital improvements to local parks. The tax would sunset after 20 years. Last year, a 20-year, 1/8-percent sales tax that was passed in 2000 to fund the construction of the Maryville Community Center expired.
Most school districts across the county will see contested races for school board seats.
For the Maryville R-II Board of Education, three candidates have filed for two seats currently held by Josh McKim and Rob Sparks. Sparks is finishing up his ninth year on the board and has not filed for reelection. McKim has been on the board since 2016 and will run again. Mitchell Coffelt and Isaiah Korthanke will join him on the ballot.
At Nodaway-Holt R-VII, four candidates have filed for two seats: Meagan Morrow, Haily Randall, Andrew Lance and Ryan Medsker. The two seats up for election are currently held by Randall and Mike Rosenbohm, who is stepping down from the board after 24 years.
North Nodaway R-VI voters will vote for two from three candidates: Krista Barcus, Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser. Bix and Oberhauser are both incumbents.
In addition to school board, North Nodaway voters will also decide whether to approve a no-tax-increase $2.65 million bond issue, billed as Proposition Progress for Kids. The money would be used to build an addition to the high school and for other interior renovations to district facilities.
Three candidates have filed to run for two seats on the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education: Karl Wilmes, Kenna Florea and Randa Doty. Wilmes and Florea are both incumbents.
And at West Nodaway R-I, voters will vote on a crowded school board ballot along with a tax levy that is looking to pass for the third time.
Six candidates have filed for three seats on the school board: Scott Conn, Jason Walker, Nathan Honan, Nicky Comstock, Jim Dow and Brooke Kinsella. The three seats are currently held by Conn, James Graham and Amanda Walker.
West Nodaway voters will also vote on Proposition 2, which would increase the district’s operating tax levy by $1 to $4.5811 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Other items on the ballot in Nodaway County are below.
Full sample ballots will be published in The Forum closer to the election.
TOWNSHIPS
Atchison
- Question: Issuance of general obligation road bonds in the amount of $180,000.
Independence
- Levy renewal: Special Road and Bridge maintenance levy of 35 cents for four years.
Jackson
- Question: Issuance of general obligation road bonds in the amount of $150,000.
Monroe
- Question: Issuance of general obligation road bonds in the amount of $100,000.
MUNICIPALITIES
Burlington Junction
- Mayor: No candidates filed.
- City Council: Darby Grace and Brian Hunt for two open seats.
- Question: Forgo election if number of candidates is equal to number of open positions.
Elmo
- Mayor: Christopher Thompson.
- Councilperson (two-year term): Skyler McGinness and Joanna Chesser for two open seats.
- Councilperson (one-year term): Kristina Ricketts for one open seat.
Graham
- Mayor: Darrell Johnson for one open seat.
- Board member: Randy Hankins and Cory Anderson for two open seats.
- Question: Forgo election if number of candidates is equal to number of open positions.
Guilford
- Councilperson: Gary Pulley for two open seats.
Hopkins
- North Ward Alderman: Rick Gladman for one open seat.
- South Ward Alderman: Allan Thompson for one open seat.
- Street improvements levy: Renewal of a street improvement and general purposes tax levy of 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for four years.
Pickering
- Mayor: Charles Smith for one open seat.
- City Councilperson: Julianna Judd and Brad Renfro for two open seats.
- Question: Authorization of a street maintenance tax levy of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation for three years.
Ravenwood
- Mayor: Bryan Sobotka and Bill Stephenson for one open seat.
- North Ward Councilperson: Jeremy Faustlin for one open seat.
- South Ward Councilperson (two-year term): Colby Wiederholt and Byland James for one open seat.
- South Ward Councilperson (one-year term): Gerald Lager
Skidmore
- Mayor: Jill Wieland for one open seat.
- Council member (two-year term): Kimberly Fetterer and Timothy Slagle for two open seats.
- Council member (one-year term): Marvin Sumy.
- Question: Forgo election if number of candidates is equal to number of open positions.
SCHOOLS
Worth County R-III
- Board of Education: Josh Fletchall, Ashely Rush and Bradley Maudlin for two open seats.
- Proposition Tigers: Authorization of $2.2 million bond to renovate the Agriculture Center, build a community center/gymnasium and complete other repairs and improvements to existing facilities, increasing the debt service levy from 25 cents to 50 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
NON-ELECTIONS
- Nodaway County Health Department Board of Trustees: Board member.
- Nodaway County Ambulance District: Board member for subdistricts 2 and 5.
- Nodaway County Public Water Supply District No. 1: Board member.
- Andrew County Public Water Supply District No. 2: Board member.
- Jefferson C-123 School District: Board member.
- South Nodaway R-IV School District: Board member.
- Stanberry R-II School District: Board member.
- City of Barnard: Alderman at large.
- City of Clearmont: Mayor, alderman.
- Village of Clyde: Board member.
- City of Conception Junction: Councilman.
- City of Parnell: Alderman.
- Bolckow Fire Protection District: Board member.
- Jackson Township Fire Protection District: Board member.
- Polk Township Fire Protection District: Board member.
- Sheridan Fire Protection District: Board member.