Atchison Township
Naomi Tompkins
Spouse: Widowed, Michael Tompkins
Children, age, school: Erica (Jim) Young; Sarah (Paul) Jarrett; James (Krystin) Tompkins
Current job: Registered Nurse in Wound Care at Clarinda Regional Health Center and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
Degrees: BSN and Certified Wound Care Nurse
Q: What made you want to run for the Atchison Township board?
A: I would like to present a different perspective related to the current road maintenance practices.
Q: What would be your top priority?
A: I would like for us to establish scheduled routine road grading equally to all the roads in the township.
Q: What skills would you utilize to help you better serve the township on the board?
A: Management and planning skills from my nursing career as well as farm, trucking and my own home business.
Q: What else do you think voters should know about you?
A: I have lived in the township since 2008 and will do my best to be a voice for the residents of this township.
Green Township
Cody Linville
Current job: Farmer and Construction
Other relatable boards or positions: 2 year Green Township board member
Q: What made you want to run for the Green Township board?
A: To be the voice of the people living in Green Township.
Q: What would be your top priority?
A: To increase the amount of rock being put on the roads and improve the roads that have been neglected.
Q: What skills would you utilize to help you better serve the township on the board?
A: My willingness to listen and talk to the residents of the township. My knowledge of putting tubes in and rebuilding roads.
Q: What else do you think voters should know about you?
A: I will always listen to their issues with the township and try my best to resolve them.
Monroe Township
Rodney Allen
Q: I want to serve as Monroe Township Trustee because …
A: New board member
Q: I am qualified to serve as Monroe Township Trustee because …
A: I live here.
Q: What is the most important aspect of being the Monroe Township Trustee?
A: Looking at roads.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: Help out.
Burlington Junction City Council
Jim Meyer
City resident for how long? Since 1952
Spouse: Joan
Current job: retired
Degrees: none.
Other relatable boards or positions: Transportation supervisor at West Nodaway for 30 years.
Q: I want to serve on the Burlington Junction city council because ...
A: I take interest in the wants and needs of our small city.
Q: I am qualified to serve as a city councilperson because …
A: I have served on the city council for over 24 years.
Q: What skills will you be able to use to help the city as a councilperson?
A: Because of the experiences I have had as a member over the years and I know most of the citizens.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: I feel we have an excellent city council and mayor.
Clearmont City Council
William L. Harris
City resident for how long? All my life
Spouse: Janice
Children, age, school: Two, adults, Shawn and Melissa
Current job: Retired
Degrees: High School Diploma
Q: I want to serve on the Clearmont Board of Aldermen because …
A: This is my hometown. I am proud to be a part of small town America. We must preserve our town.
Q: I am qualified to serve as an alderman because …
A: I have served as alderman for the past few years. I know about most of the problem areas that need attention.
Q: What skills do you have to be able to help the city as an alderman?
A: Since I have lived here all my life, I know a lot about where water lines etc. are located to pass on information when needed.
ELMO CITY COUNCIL
Codie A. Strough
City resident for how long? 28 Years
Current Job: Retail Store Manager AT&T
Degrees: EMT License - 2020
Q: I want to serve on the Elmo city council because ...
A: I want to help build my community back up.
Q: I am qualified to serve as a city councilperson because …
A: I’m willing to put my community first and bring attention to the things that are lacking or what the community needs to improve or enhance residency for our community. I will use my knowledge of telecommunications to find opportunities undiscovered to improve our community.
Q: What skills will you utilize to help the city as a councilperson?
A: My skill for problem solving, and telecommunications ability to utilize what’s available for our community.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
A: I truly love this community, and have spent the majority of my life here. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. This is where I want to raise a family in this community, like my parents, and grandparents have done. I’m eager to join in and help show my support in any improvements or maintenance we need for our community to strive.