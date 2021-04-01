Vote art

What follows are The Maryville Forum profiles on the candidates seeking election to the several countywide positions in the April 6 general election. The profiles are based on an identical set of questions submitted to each candidate by The Forum. By candidate choice, not all questions were answered. Not all candidates returned questionnaires, but all were contacted. Answers are presented in their entirety.

Atchison Township

Naomi Tompkins 

Spouse: Widowed, Michael Tompkins

Children, age, school: Erica (Jim) Young; Sarah (Paul) Jarrett; James (Krystin) Tompkins

Current job: Registered Nurse in Wound Care at Clarinda Regional Health Center and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital

Degrees:  BSN and Certified Wound Care Nurse

Q: What made you want to run for the Atchison Township board?  

A: I would like to present a different perspective related to the current road maintenance practices. 

Q: What would be your top priority?

A: I would like for us to establish scheduled routine road grading equally to all the roads in the township.

Q: What skills would you utilize to help you better serve the township on the board?

A: Management and planning skills from my nursing career as well as farm, trucking and my own home business.

Q: What else do you think voters should know about you?

A: I have lived in the township since 2008 and will do my best to be a voice for the residents of this township. 

 

Green Township

Cody Linville 

Current job: Farmer and Construction

Other relatable boards or positions: 2 year Green Township board member  

Q: What made you want to run for the Green Township board?

A: To be the voice of the people living in Green Township. 

Q: What would be your top priority?

A: To increase the amount of rock being put on the roads and improve the roads that have been neglected.

Q: What skills would you utilize to help you better serve the township on the board?

A: My willingness to listen and talk to the residents of the township. My knowledge of putting tubes in and rebuilding roads.

Q: What else do you think voters should know about you?

A: I will always listen to their issues with the township and try my best to resolve them. 

 

Monroe Township

Rodney Allen

Q: I want to serve as Monroe Township Trustee because …

A: New board member

Q: I am qualified to serve as Monroe Township Trustee because …

A: I live here. 

Q: What is the most important aspect of being the Monroe Township Trustee?

A: Looking at roads.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

A: Help out.

Burlington Junction City Council

Jim Meyer

City resident for how long? Since 1952

Spouse: Joan

Current job: retired

Degrees: none.

Other relatable boards or positions: Transportation supervisor at West Nodaway for 30 years.

Q: I want to serve on the Burlington Junction city council because ...

A: I take interest in the wants and needs of our small city.

Q: I am qualified to serve as a city councilperson because …

A: I have served on the city council for over 24 years.

Q: What skills will you be able to use to help the city as a councilperson?

A: Because of the experiences I have had as a member over the years and I know most of the citizens.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

A: I feel we have an excellent city council and mayor.

 

Clearmont City Council

William L. Harris

City resident for how long? All my life

Spouse: Janice

Children, age, school: Two, adults, Shawn and Melissa

Current job: Retired

Degrees: High School Diploma

Q: I want to serve on the Clearmont Board of Aldermen because …

A: This is my hometown. I am proud to be a part of small town America. We must preserve our town.

Q: I am qualified to serve as an alderman because …

A: I have served as alderman for the past few years. I know about most of the problem areas that need attention.

Q: What skills do you have to be able to help the city as an alderman?

A: Since I have lived here all my life, I know a lot about where water lines etc. are located to pass on information when needed. 

 

ELMO CITY COUNCIL

Codie A. Strough

City resident for how long? 28 Years

Current Job: Retail Store Manager AT&T

Degrees: EMT License - 2020

Q: I want to serve on the Elmo city council because ...

A: I want to help build my community back up. 

Q: I am qualified to serve as a city councilperson because …

A: I’m willing to put my community first and bring attention to the things that are lacking or what the community needs to improve or enhance residency for our community. I will use my knowledge of telecommunications to find opportunities undiscovered to improve our community.  

Q: What skills will you utilize to help the city as a councilperson?

A: My skill for problem solving, and telecommunications ability to utilize what’s available for our community.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

A: I truly love this community, and have spent the majority of my life here. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. This is where I want to raise a family in this community, like my parents, and grandparents have done. I’m eager to join in and help show my support in any improvements or maintenance we need for our community to strive.

