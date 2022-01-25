JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, announced last week his sponsorship of a resident of the 12th Senatorial District who will serve on the Missouri State Fair Commission.
Byron Roach, of Cameron, has spent the past 11 years as vice president of public relations and special projects at the Northwest Power Cooperative in Cameron, and has been employed there since 2000, according to a press release.
“Byron is a high-energy candidate for this position, and I know he’ll do a great job,” Hegeman said in a statement. “Like most Missourians, he enjoys the state fair each year and has an understanding of what the commission needs, plus how the commission can help meet needs in the future. Best of luck to Byron and all the wonderful people on the State Fair Commission.”
The Missouri State Fair Commission was established by the state legislature in 1995. The purpose of the commission is to oversee the operation of the Missouri State Fair. It is responsible for the selection and supervision of the fair director, and it has authority to lease or purchase land and accept or reject contracts.
Roach will serve a two-year term, which is set to expire in December 2023. Roach’s nomination was heard by the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on Jan. 12. The full Missouri Senate confirmed his appointment the following day.