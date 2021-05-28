MARYVILLE, Mo. — When the Building Trades program at Northwest Technical School found itself in need of assistance, a local company stepped forward with help.
Double B Development recently donated a lot in its subdivision located on the south end of the Maryville city limits to ensure that the program would have a top-notch project for the 2021-22 academic year.
“This act of generosity from Double B investments is overwhelming,” said Becky Albrecht, Maryville R-II superintendent. “We are so appreciative of their support and their confidence in (the) program to construct a quality home in that neighborhood.”
As one of his own employees completed the program, Bill Ingels of Double B Development had zero hesitancy to help the program when it began searching for a location for its next project.
“I’ve always been a huge advocate for that program,” he said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find skilled labor and that program is training young (people).”
In most years, the program secures a lot using funds from previous sales of projects completed and then recoups the money spent for the purchase with the proceeds after the sale. However, it has become challenging to find a suitable lot at an affordable price for the upcoming school year.
Administrators of the program initially looked to purchase a lot from Double B, but with the current prices of lumber and materials being extremely high, the Ingelses decided they could do more for Building Trades than to just sell them a lot.
“Giving them the lot would help jumpstart the program,” he said.
Northwest Technical school director Jeremy Ingraham knows very well the impact of the donation made by Double B.
“Securing a donation of this magnitude is great financially for our program, and it also speaks very well of the confidence the community (Double B specifically) has in ... the Building Trades program,” he said in his written report to the school board. “They know the end result will be high quality.”
The Board of Education approved the agreement with Double B during its regular board meeting on May 19. The specific lot donated by Double B is Lot 23 on Peaceful Way and the proceeds of the completed project will go directly to the Building Trades program.
According to the memorandum of understanding, besides constructing the home, the Maryville School District and Northwest Technical School also will be responsible for the removal and replacement of curbing and sodding the lawn upon completion. The agreement also states that they will consult with Double B Development throughout the building process to ensure the home meets the look and standards of the neighborhood, which means that Double B may provide input on color scheme, floor plan and square footage minimums.
Ingels along with his wife and business partner Bonnie Ingels, do not just own the property in the subdivision, but live there as well. The company has constructed each residence in the subdivision. This will be the first time someone other than their company has constructed a home, but the Ingelses still plan to be involved, at least in some capacity.
“I’m going to work with them on different aspects of the house to make sure it fits in with the neighborhood,” Bill Ingels said.
If all goes well on the project, the partnership may even continue in the future. Bill Ingels said that the relationship is a win-win for all involved.
“It’s good for them, it’s good for us,” he said.
The program — under the direction of supervisor Jay Drake — offers in-depth instruction in wall framing, roofing, sheet-rocking, window installment, siding and trim installment along with other carpentry skills.