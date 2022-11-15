WILCOX, Mo. — A Burlington Junction man is dead after a head-on collision Monday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jesse D. Christian, 33, died after his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line while heading north on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox around 8 p.m. on Monday, striking a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Dillon R. Mendez, 22, of Maryville, that was headed south. The report indicates that Christian’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east. Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.