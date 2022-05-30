BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction City Council is considering chlorination options for its lagoon project after a visit with the contractor.
During its regular meeting on May 10, the council met with senior project manager Jon Shellhorn, who has shepherded the project for design firm Lamp Rynearson. According to meeting minutes, Shellhorn laid out three options for chlorine treatment:
- Basic tablet chlorination, which would cost $5,000 and require daily maintenance
- Liquid chlorine, which would require a fiberglass building and cost about $100,000
- Advanced tablet chlorination, which would require a fiberglass building and would auto-disperse chlorine tablets, costing about $130,000
The council will consider the pros and cons of the choices before moving forward.
Other Burlington Jct. notes
- John Campbell with the Saddle Club attended the meeting to discuss the light bill at the Hoof & Horn. Kelli Hagey of the Kiwanis Club agreed to pay half of the electric bill annually, and the Saddle Club agreed to try and keep the costs down by unplugging items not in use and by trying to find a more efficient heating and cooling system. The city will continue to mow the lawn.
- Hagey, Ryan Fast and Scott Linville with the Kiwanis Club attended the meeting to discuss the semitruck ordinance and to ensure they could still use the streets for the tractor pull. The council assured them they could and advised them to try and use South Clarinda. The Kiwanis are putting in new lighting in the arena area.
- The council approved a motion for the city to switch banks from Citizens Bank & Trust to Nodaway Valley Bank. The Citizens Bank & Trust location in Burlington Junction shut down in March.
- The annual water quality report from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has been posted to the city’s website, Facebook page, at City Hall, at Kiss My Grits and in the post office.
- The council approved the purchase of a Cold-Shot pipe freezing kit for $832 to use for work on water lines.
- The council accepted a bid from Byron Clark for $4,800 to clean up the Sherry Bright property.