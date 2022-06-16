City of Burlington Junction website

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The following are notes from the June 7 meeting of the Burlington Junction City Council.

  • City Clerk Melissa Grace is set to work with the new water billing company this month to get the new system up and running.
  • The council approved the release of a lien on the property at 230 East Eighth St.
  • The pit at the lagoon has been burned and tree branches and brush are not allowed to be brought to the lagoon at the moment.
  • Tree branches at the park and on the streets have been cleaned up.
  • All signs needed for the new semi-truck parking areas have arrived and will be put up before the end of the month. New letters will be sent to semi-truck drivers.
  • The council approved raising the reconnect fee from $30 to $60.
  • A special meeting to consider the budget for next year has been set for 6 p.m. on July 12, an hour ahead of the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
