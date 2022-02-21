BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction City Council got good news at its Feb. 8 meeting, and likely will not need to construct a building as part of a wastewater improvement project.
Council member Matt Rohlmeier said that he met with engineering firm Lamp Rynearson and was told that the city would not need to build a structure because they only discharge the lagoon a few times per year. The company had previously included that in their recommendations.
As part of improvements required to meet Missouri Department of Natural Resources standards, the berms around the lagoon will need to be raised about 15 feet to meet the 500-year flood level.
City Foreman Scott Conn said adding that much more volume would be “huge for us.”
“It’s gonna save you some money in the long run because you’re holding more water, you’re not having to treat as much,” he said. “The treatment is gonna be a big deal.”
Lamp Rynearson said the most efficient treatment method would probably be through chlorine tablets. If the city used liquid chlorine instead, Rohlmeier said, then a wash station and associated building might be needed.
Other Burlington Junction notes
- City Clerk Melissa Cook continues to work on importing data into the new water billing system, CourtMoney. The council approved the switch to the company in December, and will allow customers to use features like online bill pay and auto-pay. Cook said she expects it to be ready to go by the next billing cycle.
- The city purchased a new television, camera and associated equipment for a little more than $8,000 and will install them in City Hall to be used primarily for Zoom meetings. The equipment will get a lot of use particularly while communicating with contractors during the wastewater improvement project.
- Mayor Dean Kelly will look into options for replacing valves in the lagoon that will also be necessary as part of the wastewater project. The city is likely to allocate some of its $97,059 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the replacements.
- Gravel has been laid down at the new semi parking location at the old Sur-Gro. Conn said electric likely won’t be ready until spring.
- The city is looking into replacing some street signs.