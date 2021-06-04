QUITMAN, Mo. — A Burlington Junction man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning on Missouri Highway 113 about one mile south of Quitman.
Nodaway County Ambulance transported Joshua Cronk, 38, Burlington Junction, to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when Cronk, driving northbound in a 1980 MAC RD-6 truck, attempted to make a left turn onto Missouri Highway 113, pulled into the southbound path of a 2019 Ford EcoSport driven by Carla Taylor, 70, of Skidmore.
Taylor attempted to avoid the vehicle, the report noted, but struck the rear driver side of the vehicle. The MAC truck came to rest partially off of the road facing southeast, while the Ford overturned coming to rest on its passenger side facing northwest.
The vehicles were totaled, according to the report, and towed from the scene by Kizer Collision & Towing and Walker Body Shop & Towing.
The report noted that both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Trooper A.M. Mapel was assisted at the scene by Cpl. S.E. Pritzel and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.