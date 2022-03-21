MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong reported Saturday, March 19 that earlier in the day, shortly after 2 p.m., a 42-year-old male inmate at the Nodaway County Jail suffered an apparent medical emergency.
According to an email from Strong, the inmate was transported by emergency medical services to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville where he was pronounced dead.
Strong requested the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Nodaway County Coroner, to investigate the death.
The inmate’s family has been notified.