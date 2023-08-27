8-24-23 NW Govs Award

Left to right are Northwest President Lance Tatum, Assistant Professor of Music Debra Brown, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Mike Steiner and Provost Jamie Hooyman after Brown was announced on Aug. 16 as the university’s 2024 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education recipient.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University honored six individuals on Aug. 16 as recipients of its annual Faculty Excellence Awards in recognition of their teaching, scholarship and service during 2022-23.

Continuing the institution’s long-standing tradition of naming one of the honorees as Northwest’s Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education recipient, the university announced Debra Brown, an assistant professor of music in the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, will receive the 2024 award. Brown, who joined the Northwest faculty in 2017, has taught courses related to American popular music and the intersection of arts and music methods in elementary and secondary schools.

Debra Brown

Nate Eloe

Daniel Biegelson

Cindy Tu

Ethan Bottone

Diana Linville

