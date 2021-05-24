MARYVILLE, Mo. — Both vehicles were totaled in a traffic collision in Maryville on Friday, but both drivers escaped the crash without major injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Jimmy D. Argo, 25, of Maryville, was headed west on 250th Street when it struck a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Teresa J. Wiederholt, 53, of Maryville, at the intersection of Jade Road and 250th Street just before 8:30 a.m. after Argo reportedly failed to yield at the intersection.
Both vehicles were listed as totaled.
Argo did not report any injuries, and Wiederholt reported minor injuries and said she would seek medical care at a later time, the highway patrol report indicated.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.