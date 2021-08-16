MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt toured the new Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center Monday, calling it a foundation for the state’s agricultural future.
Blunt and state Rep. Allen Andrews, who was back for a second tour of the completed facility, met with university officials at the new 29,500-square-foot center Monday morning.
“Ag research, health research — two areas that we’re really good at in Missouri — are going to be such a critically important part of the future,” Blunt said. “And this building is a great example of a university that’s decided to further create its strong foundation for moving forward in those areas.”
The $11.4 project includes classroom, laboratory, kitchen, exposition and office spaces at the university’s existing R.T. Wright Farm. The student spaces will allow for research and scholarly activities centered on crop, soil and livestock resources, as well as space for processing agricultural products. The multipurpose areas can be used to hold public and private functions like producer and agricultural industry meetings, workshops, shows and career development events, and for the promotion of agricultural literacy.
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, Andrews and community members were on hand for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the site last month.