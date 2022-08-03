8-2-22 Election 3
Buy Now

Nodaway County voters went to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in primary races.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The three most hotly contested local races saw decisive winners in Tuesday’s primary election.

Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, didn’t need to wait long to claim a landslide victory over his opponents, former Rep. Delus Johnson and Rep. J. Eggleston. Black received nearly two-thirds of the vote across the 18 1/2 counties in north Missouri he is running to represent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags