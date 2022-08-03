This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A bipartisan team of election judges will manually count, and in some cases have re-marked, ballots cast at one of Nodaway Co…
Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, didn’t need to wait long to claim a landslide victory over his opponents, former Rep. Delus Johnson and Rep. J. Eggleston. Black received nearly two-thirds of the vote across the 18 1/2 counties in north Missouri he is running to represent.
Over the phone Tuesday night, Black told The Forum he credited the win to his deep roots in the region and “the friendships and family that I have throughout this northwest Missouri district.” Black said that because he’s lived in northwest Missouri for more than 60 years, “people feel like they know me.”
Black will face Democrat Michael Baumli, D-Maryville, in the November general election.
Vying to pair with Black across the Capitol were five Republicans running for state representative in District 1.
With more than 47 percent of the vote, Jeff Farnan, of Stanberry, came out more than 1,500 votes ahead of his closest opponent, Alan Bennett, of Barnard, who finished with about 25 percent. Coming in third was Holly Cronk, of Skidmore, at about 14 percent.
And in the Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds race, incumbent Lisa Nickerson won reelection with more than 60 percent of the vote against challenger Renae Sturm.
Other races In the races for national and state office, statewide trends held true in Nodaway County as well.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the statewide voting for U.S. Senate by a large margin over runners up Vicky Hartzler and Eric Greitens for the Republican nomination, and he did the same in Nodaway County. Eric Greitens has received slightly more support, 23 percent, in Nodaway County than he has statewide, where his share was closer to 19 percent. Conversely, Hartzler got about 19 percent of the vote in Nodaway County while receiving about 22 percent statewide.
On the Democratic side, Trudy Busch Valentine rode strong support in St. Louis to a victory over Lucas Kunce about 43 percent to 38. She won Nodaway County’s modest Democratic vote as well.