MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Bethany man was arrested for DWI on Tuesday evening after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on State Route V south of Maryville.
Christopher T. McCourt, 28, of Bethany, Missouri, was arrested and charged with careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, DWI and not wearing a seat belt.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on State Route V, two miles south of Maryville near Hawk Road.
McCourt’s eastbound 2007 Toyota failed to make a curve, traveled off the north side of the highway and overturned.
The vehicle, listed as totaled, came to rest on its passenger side. It was towed from the scene by Kizer Collision & Towing of Maryville.
McCourt refused care for minor injuries at the scene. Trooper T.R. Hecker was assisted by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryville University Police Department.