Greg Fisher
Veterans Service Officer Gregory Fisher talks with local veteran Susan Noakes during a Vets to Vets Cafe presentation held at Oak Pointe Assisted Living last month. Fisher has office hours in Valk Center, Room 106, on Northwest Missouri State University's campus on the first and third Monday of each month.

 

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Military benefits are constantly being updated and many veterans and their families may find now to be a good time to look at their benefits with the passage of the PACT Act last year.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands Department of Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act in August 2022 to ensure veterans can receive high-quality health care screenings and services related to potential toxic exposures.

