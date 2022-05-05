RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Heidi Beatty will take over as principal at the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District next year, the district announced last month.
Beatty is currently the assistant principal after 10 years as a teacher in the district. In an email, Beatty said she’s excited about the opportunity.
“It will be a new challenge in which I hope I can even better serve our students, staff and community,” Beatty said. “I recently had the opportunity to answer questions about our school, such as what I am most proud of — and without hesitation, it’s the people. Our staff is like a family, our kids we share in the education of and the two towns we serve continue to inspire me to work hard to help our school be the best it can be. I am excited for our school and all of the wonderful things we do here. I am proud to lead our school into the next school year and beyond.”
Current Principal Jason McDowell, who has been with Northeast Nodaway since 2016, has accepted a position as principal at Minnie Cline Elementary in Savannah.