BBBS Nodaway is celebrating National Mentoring Month by showcasing local matches. Devin Reed is shown with her Little, Austyn. The two have been matched for three years.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Devin Reed and Braiden Sells opted to volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, they thought they were giving of their time and talents by mentoring children in northwest Missouri.

What they’ve learned though, is that they are receiving as much or more through the process. During January, National Mentoring Month, BBBS Nodaway is recognizing all the dedicated adults who help ignite the potential of kids in their own ways.

BBBS Nodaway is celebrating National Mentoring Month by showcasing local matches. Braiden Sells and his Little, Wyatt, are shown during Halloween.

 
