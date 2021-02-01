RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education at its Jan. 21 meeting discussed plans for a new baseball field complex, making a change requested by the park board and approving a bid for a construction of the concession stand.
Dirt work has begun on the field, for which voters approved a $1.3 million no-tax-increase bond issue to build in April, but cold weather has halted progress until the weather warms up. Contractor PCC Sports has said it plans to give biweekly updates to school administration once work resumes.
The school board also OK’d a change to the access road that was planned to connect the new field at the city park to the school. The original plan included using the existing baseball field at the park, owned by the city, as a softball field, with both entities sharing the use — and maintenance costs — of both fields. The access route would have run through part of the added space.
However, school board President Jeff Redden said that the city park board had expressed concern about not having a place to play summer baseball this year, since the construction of the new baseball field likely won’t be completed until May at the earliest. Redden said he worked with park and city officials on a new plan that the school board gave its assent to last week.
Under the new plan, the access road will take a different, less direct path to the schools. Redden said he’s still working with city and township officials on how the cost split for building the new road will work, but the city has offered to provide the dirt and Redden said the final cost to the school district should be similar to the original planned cost.
The new baseball field the district is building also includes plans for a removable fence, allowing for its conversion into a softball field for games. Superintendent Brenda Dougan said that the city and the school district will likely need to come to a new agreement on use of both fields for practices and games, and redetermine a maintenance cost split since the school will no longer plan to use the city field for softball games.
In addition to that change, the board approved a bid from Seth Runde Construction for $126,811.04 to build the concession stand at the field. The bid was accepted after the board was unsatisfied with two bids received during the initial bid process last month. After putting the project back out to bid and holding a pre-bid meeting to discuss changes, Runde’s bid was accepted unanimously last week.
Other Northeast Nodaway notes
- The district will be selling old school sports jerseys at homecoming. High school Principal Luke Cox said the jerseys, ranging from the 1980s through the early 2000s, were discovered in storage and have been cleaned.
- Publisher Scholastic has awarded the elementary school 500 books in recognition of the district’s preschool program being named the best in the state in its category last year by the Missouri School Boards’ Association. The books will be split between the school library and students.
- The board voted to extend the contract of Dougan through the 2022-23 school year.
The board approved the sale of an old Dodge Caravan as surplus property.
- The homecoming dance has been canceled due to COVID-19.
- Dougan said the district currently has 12 students in quarantine, all of whom are expected back in school by Feb. 1.
- Two candidates have filed for two open seats on the school board, so no election will be required for the district in April.
- The next school board meeting has been moved to Wed., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m to avoid a conflict.