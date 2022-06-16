BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week expressed willingness to participate in a state program that will raise starting teacher pay to $38,000, but the superintendent warned the intent of the initiative is to consolidate the rural schools it ostensibly exists to help.
In the state budget approved by the Missouri General Assembly last month, legislators included $21 million to fund a voluntary grant program that will allow school districts to raise their starting teacher salaries to $38,000 with 70 percent of the difference paid for out of the state budget. The remaining 30 percent would be paid by the local school district.
Although the program will result in a marked raise for starting teachers — West Nodaway had approved a salary schedule starting at $34,000 for next year — its ripple effects will result in wage compression for veteran teachers. Without enough money to give teachers raises as they gain experience and corresponding steps on the salary schedule, many districts, like West Nodaway, plan to use a salary schedule that wouldn’t see a teacher get a raise to the base salary until after eight or nine years.
Further, the legislature has not committed to funding the program beyond this year, making school districts wary that teachers’ salaries could drop just as precipitously as they’re set to rise.
At the West Nodaway school board’s regular meeting on June 8, Superintendent Mitch Barnes indicated the uncertainty and the wage compression were baked into the program as an added benefit — funneling experienced teachers out of rural schools by ensuring districts wouldn’t be able to raise their salaries appropriately.
“It’s probably really a push to cause trouble and cause schools to consolidate,” Barnes said. “Because that’s what Republicans want to do in the state of Missouri. And by the way, I’m right of center, so don’t be thinking I’m a wild Democrat.”
At the center of state Republicans’ legislative agendas over the past several years has been opening new ways for public dollars to go toward private education options, like virtual education companies, and open enrollment initiatives that could divert students — and the state dollars attached to them — from smaller, rural school districts.
In addition to the program aiming to raise the minimum teacher salary to $38,000, the legislature also included funding for the Career Ladder program. That initiative was created in 1985 as a way to provide more merit-based pay raises for veteran teachers but has been without funding since 2010. The new version offers up to $5,000 in extra duty pay for teachers with at least two years’ experience and would see the state pick up 60 percent of the tab. However, the state budget allocation for the program was based on a lower figure, worrying school districts that if they participate, they may end up on the hook for the entirety of the cost if the state runs out of money for it.
Barnes told the board Career Ladder was such “a disaster” that it wasn’t worth discussing.
“If the state of Missouri wanted to do what was right for kids, they would add to the Foundation Formula to make it equal for everybody,” Barnes said.
The uncertainty also adds extra complications. Concerned about incentivizing teachers to stay with the district, board member Dennis Chitwood said that the board would need to remake its salary schedule at some point — difficult to do without certainty on how much funding may be coming from the state, if any at all.
Nonetheless, like other school districts in the same position in Nodaway County, West Nodaway school board members said they will support utilizing the state program to raise teacher salaries to a minimum of $38,000.
To do otherwise would be a betrayal to taxpayers and teachers, Chitwood said.
Three months ago, he said, “We were advocating to raise our … tax levy so we could pay teachers a competitive salary to attract and keep the ones we have. I feel like if we don’t (raise the minimum to $38,000) — even if it’s just for one year until the funding’s pulled — I feel like we have to give everything we can to stay true to what we’re doing here.”
Part of the tax levy increase was also slated to be used to pay for two new upper-level math and science teaching positions.
Barnes said that so far, he has received zero applications for the positions that were posted at the end of April.
Board member Nathan Honan did express some concern that the raise could cause more harm than good if the state does not keep funding the program after next year.
Like other districts, West Nodaway officials are considering paying the nine teachers who currently make less than $38,000 the difference in one “13th check” — an additional paycheck that includes the extra money in a lump sum in order to put psychological separation between it and the regular salary paid out in the other 12 paychecks throughout the school year.
Board member Eric Jones said even if the district can only afford to do it for one year, teachers will be well aware of why.
“They know the whole situation, you can’t tell me that teachers don’t look at what’s going on and know where the funding’s going,” Jones said.
Because the governor has not yet signed the bill, though he is expected to because he was the leading advocate for the $38,000 minimum, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has yet to release guidelines for the program. He is expected to sign the bill later this month, after which most school districts that will utilize the program will need to hold special board sessions to pass a proper salary schedule that will take into account exactly how the state’s share will be calculated and distributed.
West Nodaway has set that meeting for June 23.
Other West Nodaway notes
- Among student handbook changes approved for next year was a more explicit potty-training policy for the preschool. Students have been required to be potty-trained, but there was little guidance for when a student appeared to not be potty-trained. The new policy sets a threshold of three accidents within a month, at which point the child can be sent home for two weeks to work on it. Parents will be required to continue to pay tuition over those two weeks. Initially, elementary Principal Tim Conn said he had preferred there not be a specific number because it can differ by child and situation. But now, he said putting a number on it as a reference point — while still allowing individual leeway for extenuating circumstances — will allow him to have a codified starting point.
- The approved elementary school handbook did not include any changes in the length of lunchtime. As part of the shift to a four-day week, some parents had expressed concerns that compressing lunchtime any more would leave kids without adequate time to eat. Conn said he made sure not to cut any time from that period as part of the revamped schedule, and will better stagger classes to minimize time spent in line.
- The board approved renewing an agreement with the Tarkio R-I School District for student transportation to Northwest Technical School next year for $7,260. Tarkio provides bus transport for students from multiple districts on the way to NTS.
- The new air quality project slated for installation this summer was set to receive finishing touches by the end of last week.
- Other summer maintenance projects are in full swing, Barnes said, including replacement of carpet and tile from restrooms and classrooms.