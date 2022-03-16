CLEARMONT, Mo. — In an extraordinary 20-minute monologue during a community forum on Monday, West Nodaway R-I Superintendent Mitch Barnes excoriated the anonymous creators of a misinformation campaign against a tax levy increase, admonished community members for contributing to an environment that drives away teachers and made an impassioned plea for investing in the students and employees he oversees.
“What this is, is an assault,” he said while holding up a two-page brochure questioning the need for a tax levy through inaccurate information. “It’s an assault on the West Nodaway R-I school district, it’s an assault on this board, it’s an assault on these teachers and it’s an assault on the children that go to school there.”
Since Barnes was promoted to superintendent in 2020, he has consistently sounded the alarm that the district is in dire financial straits and in need of a tax levy increase just to keep pace. Two attempts at passing such a levy have failed so far, with a third set for April 5.
On Monday, the school board and Barnes were in Clearmont for a community forum to answer questions about the tax levy proposal, which would go up by $1 per $100 assessed valuation to $5.2353 if passed, bringing the district into the middle of the pack regionally.
Atchison Township, where Clearmont is located, has by far been the most opposed to the tax levy increase in each of the past two elections of any township, according to election data from the Nodaway County Clerk’s Office: 68 percent of Atchison Township voters rejected the measure in April last year and 70 percent came out against it in August.
But on Barnes’ mind Monday was the two-page flyer circulating around Burlington Junction that he said had made enough of an impact that it seemed to be all he was hearing about that day from constituents.
The document, titled “Do we need the WN Levy???” was riddled with inaccuracies, and after two years of battling similar misinformed efforts to stop the levy increase from passing, Barnes began the meeting by launching into an in-depth explanation of frequently asked questions followed by going through each misconception on the brochure.
“Stuff like this disgusts me,” he said. “Because you can attack me all you want. I’m a big boy. … Ultimately, this hurts teachers. More importantly, stuff like this hurts children. That’s what it does.”
Over the past two weeks, Barnes said three teachers have accepted jobs elsewhere.
“I had a teacher come into my office that resigned this morning and went to another district,” he told those in the audience Monday. “And after she got done crying, she said, ‘The No. 1 reason I’m leaving here — I wanna stay — but the No. 1 reason I’m leaving here is because there is no community support.’ And that’s a fact.”
One of the items listed on the brochure pointed out that the school board had just voted last week to raise the base pay for teachers by $1,000.
But that raise was paid for by cutting the high school principal’s position, saving $90,000. Barnes and elementary principal Tim Conn will split the extra duties and will receive an additional $15,000 each on their contracts next year. The remaining funds were used to give a $1,000 bump to teacher base pay up to $33,200. That figure, Barnes said, will be the lowest of any district in the county and the conference. Potentially defraying that even further, he said, is an expected five percent increase in insurance costs that the board will have to decide whether to cover itself or pass on to employees.
Prior to the $1,000 raise, Barnes said the base pay for teachers at West Nodaway had only increased $9,400 since 2000, or an average of about $448 per year. Seven years during that period the base salary did not rise at all.
“Which is bad,” Barnes said at that meeting.
Since Barnes became superintendent two years ago, he’s cut 19 jobs from the district — 14 last year and five this year.
Item by item, Barnes went through the sheet and corrected the record, and continued to drive home the district’s precarious position.
“You’re less than five years from deciding whether or not you’re gonna raise this levy and keep this school open,” Barnes said. “We’re gonna be making decisions like, do we got enough money to let them kids take a field trip to Kansas City? The other day we let the kids take a field trip to Kansas City — they went downtown and saw the World War II Holocaust (exhibit). That was great. That was a lifetime experience for some of them. That’s all I heard some of them talk about for two or three days. And with the way things are going in our world today, they need to see things like that.”
But, Barnes said, the district was not far from cutting those kinds of experiences and looking at limiting travel distances for sports.
“At the West Nodaway school district, there are good kids and there are good teachers,” he said. “But we make it difficult for them to wanna stay when we do stuff like this. It makes it difficult for them to wanna stay when we say we’re last. We’re last in teacher pay. We’re last in the levy. And the ask that I’m making is $1. It’s not impossible.
“… And while you all think I’m mad, I’m not. I’m passionate. I will defend my teachers, I will defend my students at West Nodaway.”
Security, comms upgrades
At the school board’s regular meeting held on March 9 in Burlington Junction, the board accepted a bid from Midwest Data for $25,824.58 to install new switches and cables that will be used as a foundation for future improvements to the school’s phone, intercom, alarm and security camera systems.
Currently, all of those systems are divided in two, with the half on the elementary side unable to be connected to the half on the high school side.
That creates some serious safety concerns, Barnes said.
When performing fire drills, for example, Barnes and elementary principal Conn first must divide up to each stand at one end of the building because the fire alarms aren’t linked — if the fire alarms in the high school portion of the building go off, they don’t trigger the alarms at the elementary end and vice versa. Since the intercom and phone systems aren’t linked either, they synchronize pulling the alarms with walkie-talkies.
An active shooter event could be even more dangerous.
If there is an intruder in the building, the two administrators have been trained to lock themselves in offices at both ends of the school where they can monitor security cameras and issue announcements over the intercom.
But because none of those systems are linked, Barnes and Conn can only see half the building on their monitors and can only use the intercom with that half of the building, too.
In the event of a tornado, Barnes said he was not willing to sacrifice board secretary Cheryl Adkins, no doubt much to her relief.
“There’s no button you hit,” Barnes said of the tornado alarm. “For a tornado drill, we manually ring the bell up and down like this. If a tornado’s coming, I’m not leaving Cheryl there manually ringing the freaking bell. We need a button you gotta hit. The whole system’s jacked up. It’s been that way for years.”
But the agreement approved last week only sets the stage for those eventually improvements by replacing the underlying 15-year-old electronics infrastructure. That’s just the first step in what will likely be a lengthy process undertaken in stages to replace each system and ensure seamless schoolwide coverage. Barnes said the entire overhaul will cost around $125,000.
Although board members expressed concern about the price tag, the motion to accept the bid passed unanimously.
“There’s nothing more important than kids’ safety,” said board president Scott Conn.
Other West Nodaway notes
- Twelve parents attended the 7-12 parent-teacher conferences held March 2. “That’s sad,” Barnes said of the turnout.
- Barnes said the district has been awarded a $12,500 teacher retention grant by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that will be used to reimburse teachers for tuition expenses they incur by taking classes.
- The board approved a new three-year contract with Apple Bus, necessary because of the district’s switch to a four-day week next year. The reduced load lowered next year’s price by about $800, plus fuel costs, which the district pays. The measure passed 6-1 with Dennis Chitwood voting against.
- School board members approved a bid from Compass Therapy Solutions for speech pathology services at $59 per hour. Barnes said the district needs about 10 hours per week, which was too many for all speech pathologists in the area who are already engaged with other schools and health care providers for most of their time. The services will be provided remotely. Barnes said the district will have an aide or a special education teacher monitor students while they work with the speech pathologist.
- The school board approved a three-year contract with Midwest Data Center for technology services, including upgrading security and handling maintenance of the district’s servers. The agreement is for $5,772 per month. The district’s needs had outgrown its prior agreement, Barnes said. The district had consistently needed to go over the limit prescribed in that agreement for technology support services and incurred significant penalties. Last month, the district went over that limit by 33 hours and was billed $6,100.
- The board approved a three-year agreement with Conrad & Higgins, of Chillicothe, worth $21,750.69 for audit services. The first year will cost $6,950.22, the second year $7,250.23 and third year $7,550.24. Single audits that become necessary along the way would cost $2,000.