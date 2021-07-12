BARNARD, Mo. — Nodaway County EMS personnel took a 19-year-old Barnard woman to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after she was moderately injured in a crash on July 11.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at at 9:49 p.m. when Stephanie A. O’Brien, 19, was traveling westbound on State Route M in a 2000 Ford Ranger. The Ford veered off the north side of the road, then returned to the roadway and crossed the centerline.
The report noted that O’Brien then overcorrected and caused her vehicle to travel off the north side of the road. The Ford struck a fence and rolled into a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, facing southwest off the north side of Route M.
O’Brien was reported as wearing a safety device.
The vehicle sustained total damage and was secured at the scene.
The crash report was filed by Trooper T.R. Hecker, who was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office.