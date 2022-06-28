MARYVILLE, Mo. — An 85-year-old Barnard man was injured when his vehicle left the road Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles I. Hamilton, 85, of Barnard, was headed north on U.S. Highway 71 south of 308th Street about five miles south of Maryville just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday when his 2004 Ford Explorer traveled off the east side of the highway and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the roadway facing northeast.
Hamilton was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with moderate injuries.
He was listed as not wearing a seat belt.
The Explorer was towed with minor damage.