Nodaway County Crash

BARNARD, Mo. — A Barnard man received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a minor.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard E. Schafer, 66, of Barnard, received medical attention for minor injuries suffered in a crash that took place just after 7:30 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, 7 miles south of Maryville.

