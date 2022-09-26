BARNARD, Mo. — A Barnard man received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a minor.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard E. Schafer, 66, of Barnard, received medical attention for minor injuries suffered in a crash that took place just after 7:30 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, 7 miles south of Maryville.
According to Trooper A.J. Kempa’s report, the crash occurred as Schafer’s 2004 Buick Century and a 2016 Ford Escape driven by an unnamed female juvenile, 16, of Barnard, were northbound on U.S Highway 71. The Buick was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with its hazard lights activated, when the driver of the Ford failed to yield to the Schafer’s vehicle striking the rear of it. The Ford traveled into the passing lane of Highway 71 and came to a rest facing north. The Buick traveled off the east side of the road coming to rest on its wheels facing northeast in the grass.
The report noted that both drivers were wearing safety restraints. The Ford was towed from the scene with extensive damage. Troopers secured the Buick at the scene.
Trooper C.P. Justice, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryville Police Department assisted Kempa at the scene.