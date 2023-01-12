Barnard Depot

Mike Walker, president of the Barnard Historical Society Board of Trustees, and Deb Snyder, secretary, are shown along the side of the Barnard Depot Museum. The board received an $8,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust to repair the building foundation. Though the foundation itself is not visible, Walker and Snyder stand on the dirt fill soon to be seeded after the project was completed.

 SUBMITTED BY SUE NOTHSTINE

BARNARD, Mo. — The Barnard Historical Society recently was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust to pay for completion of a new foundation for the 150-year-old Barnard Depot Museum.

According to a news release, the organization had been fundraising for the past three years, hoping to accumulate enough funds to replace the old foundation, which was slowly deteriorating, making the building increasingly unsafe.

