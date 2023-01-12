BARNARD, Mo. — The Barnard Historical Society recently was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust to pay for completion of a new foundation for the 150-year-old Barnard Depot Museum.
According to a news release, the organization had been fundraising for the past three years, hoping to accumulate enough funds to replace the old foundation, which was slowly deteriorating, making the building increasingly unsafe.
The building was elevated and a trench was dug along the entire foundation, removing failed old bricks. A base foundation was poured before constructing a 3-foot block wall around the entire structure. Underneath, block pillars were placed every six feet for mid-building support. The work was very professionally and efficiently done by Luis Lujan and his crew, from Fillmore, noted a release.
Although depot patrons have been extremely generous in their donations to fund the project, it still cost more than had been collected.
The Historical Society Board of Trustees and the many community members involved noted their appreciation in the release for the support shown by both Nodaway County Economic Development and the Rickard Charitable Trust.
“Hopefully, because of their encouragement and funding, this museum should last another 150 years,” noted a news release. “Thank you so much for securing one of Barnard’s oldest buildings for future generations to learn from and enjoy!”
The museum is open to visitors the last Sunday every month, from May through September, as well as by special request. In the past three years the depot saw 114 visitors tour the museum. Of those, 59 percent were local, 32 percent were from elsewhere in Missouri, and 9 percent were from out-of-state, including folks from Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina.