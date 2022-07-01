HOPKINS, Mo. — Residents of Hopkins can hold their heads a little higher this week, and not just to get a better look at new banners hung around town showing off different aspects of community pride.
The banners now hanging around town were the brainchild of North Nodaway R-VI Superintendent Chris Turpin, who took the germ of the idea to Hopkins Community Betterment. Then, collaborating as a group, it grew.
“…it’s a project about our community, and honestly the pride that our community has for itself, the kids, the families and the school,” Turpin said. “You know, I just had the initial idea, but it really was a group effort of everybody putting in ideas to make it what it was and how it’s turned out to be.”
The 18 banners that went up on utility poles on Monday come in three varieties: community pride, school pride and family pride — what Turpin said he believes are the bedrocks of Hopkins’ community.
Those messages will remain the same, but the accompanying image will change with the seasons. Right now, all the banners feature the North Nodaway Mustangs logo, and those will remain up through October — roughly through most of the fall sports season.
From November through February, three different images will appear: a snowman, a girl on a sled and a holiday tree, Turpin said.
Then in March through June, the varieties will change to a watering can with flowers, a sun and a tractor. Turpin said the sun was chosen specifically to reflect the Lions clubs in the community.
“Our Lions clubs are very active in both communities — Pickering and Hopkins — and their symbol is a sun, so we felt like that was an appropriate picture,” he said.
One other design will also reappear with each set of banners: the quilt block behind the image.
“Somebody made the suggestion that we’re known as the ‘Quilt City,’ so if you noticed, in the background of those banners is a quilt block,” Turpin said.
The project was paid for through a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust. Turpin said that when he came to Community Betterment with the idea, Anna Mae Thompson suggested that they fold it into a grant application to replace Christmas decorations damaged during a storm, and Marcia Beason wrote it up.
Evergy installed the banners and will change them out when the time comes.