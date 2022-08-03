8-2-22 election 1
Initials made by election judges on ballots at the First Christian Church in Maryville inadvertently interfered with timing marks used by machine tabulators to read ballots, resulting in delays in the vote count.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A bipartisan team of election judges will manually count, and in some cases re-mark, ballots cast at one of Nodaway County’s largest precincts after errant marks on the ballots delayed counting on Tuesday night.

Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton told The Forum on Tuesday that initials marked by election judges on some ballots cast at the First Christian Church in Maryville inadvertently made the ballots unreadable by the tabulation machine.

8-2-22 Election 2
Timing marks around the edges of each ballot are read by tabulation machines to determine how to record a vote. On Tuesday, some election judges' initials in the top left of the ballot touched or crossed the timing marks, rendering the ballots unreadable by the tabulation machine.
