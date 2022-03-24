MARYVILLE, Mo. — The FBI is warning the public of ongoing widespread fraud schemes in which scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials in attempts to extort money or steal personally identifiable information.
Jack Hunsucker, environment public health specialist at the Nodaway County Health Department, said in an email that one such incident occurred on Wednesday in Nodaway County.
In that case, the caller told a restaurant owner that he had complaints filed against him that would need to be investigated. The caller told the owner that he had to pay a fee in order for the “health inspector” to come out and investigate, and asked the owner for credit card information to collect the fee.
“The owner was wise enough to not give this information out and he then contacted the Nodaway County Health Department for further information,” Hunsucker said.
Hunsucker said that he will almost always follow up on complaints in person as opposed to over the phone, and no government official will demand money or credit card information.
If a caller claims to be a state inspector representing the Bureau of Environmental Services, “they will always have identification badges, state endorsed forms, and iPhones with the ability to send verification emails about who they are.” The email addresses will have the format firstname.lastname@health.mo.gov. Bureau staff can also be verified over the phone through their main line at 573-751-6095 during business hours and after hours through the department’s 24-hour toll-free number at 800-392-0272.
Law enforcement authorities or government officials will never contact members of the public by telephone to demand any form of payment or to request personal or sensitive information. The FBI recommends always asking for credentials to validate identity.
In general, the FBI warns that scammers will often spoof authentic phone numbers and names, and use fake credentials of well-known government and law enforcement agencies. Over the phone, they’ll use an urgent and aggressive tone.
Payment is demanded in various forms, with the most prevalent being prepaid cards, wire transfers and cash, sent by mail or inserted into cryptocurrency ATMs. Victims are asked to read prepaid card numbers over the phone or text a picture of the card.
Scam tactics continually change, but often share many of the same characteristics, including:
- The victim’s identity was allegedly used in a crime. The victim is asked to verify their identity, including social security number and date of birth. The victim is threatened with arrest, prosecution or imprisonment if they do not pay to remove charges or assist in the investigation against the “real” criminals.
- The victim is accused of not reporting for jury duty and is being fined, or the victim missed a court date and there is a warrant for their arrest unless payment is made.
- Text messages from spoofed government agencies requesting information regarding passport or driver’s license renewals.
- A notification that the victim’s personal information has been compromised and to contact the agency immediately.
- Medical practitioners are contacted to warn of the expiration of their medical licensing, or their license was utilized to conduct a crime. The scammers will threaten revocation of their license or registration, and the medical professional is compelled to renew their license to protect their professional reputation.
If you are a victim, cease all contact with the scammers immediately, notify your financial institutions and safeguard any financial accounts and contact local law enforcement. The FBI recommends keeping any financial transaction information, including prepaid cards and banking records, and all telephone, text or email communications.