BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Attorneys for the West Nodaway R-I school district have advised the school board to reject a proposed policy centered around accommodations for transgender students, highlighting the difficulties school boards face in adhering to a new state law while trying to minimize the risk of ending up in court to defend it.
During the regular Aug. 9 West Nodaway school board meeting, the board conducted a first reading of proposed updated policies submitted by the district’s policy provider, Missouri Consultants for Education, including an update to policy “2115 Transgender Students.”
Part of the proposed policy change — marked as “mandatory” by MCE — is meant to reflect state legislation that goes into effect on Aug. 28 which bans transgender students from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity, with an exception for females to participate in male sports when there is no alternative available.
The penalty for not complying with the law is a loss of all state money to the school district.
However, Superintendent Mitch Barnes noted that the district’s attorney had advised him that the school board should not approve the proposed policy change because it could expose the school to greater risk of prolonged litigation than if the policy were not explicit.
In Missouri, school boards, especially in rural areas like Nodaway County, primarily rely on three statewide services to provide them with updated district policies to ensure they are in compliance with state law and best practices: the Missouri School Boards’ Association, Missouri Consultants for Education and EdCounsel Guide Service.
Missouri Consultants for Education provides its services free to members of the Missouri United School Insurance Council, a self-insurance pool of school districts across the state, including West Nodaway.
Usually, board policies are similar if not the same across districts, regardless of their policy provider, and for most policies, the suggested language submitted by a policy provider is what becomes the district’s policy without any changes. But it’s not out of the ordinary for districts to tailor language to their specific situations or to incorporate any changes a particular school board may want to make to language sent out by a policy provider.
For example, the current transgender students policy at West Nodaway differs from the language that had last been proposed by MCE: West Nodaway’s policies generally follow the proposed language, but with addendums that allow for different accommodations to be worked out on a case-by-case basis.
And West Nodaway’s current policy outlining transgender students’ participation in athletics simply says that the district “is required to adhere to (Missouri State High School Activities Association) regulations regarding athletic participation by transgender students.” That differs significantly from the language that had been proposed by MCE previously, which outlined the specific MSHSAA regulations.
Similarly, the most recent proposed change includes the specific provisions of law that West Nodaway is required to adhere to.
Including those provisions explicitly in the board policies, though, isn’t necessary, said Duane Martin, an attorney at EdCounsel, which also runs the policy provider EdCounsel Guide Service. West Nodaway does not utilize that service, but does use the firm for general attorney services.
Martin told The Forum in an email that although he could not talk specifically about West Nodaway, school districts that base their policies on those from MCE already have a policy in place saying they will follow MSHSAA regulations, which do incorporate state law. Additionally, he said, “A public school district is required to follow the law as written, so there is no compelling reason to adopt a board of education policy that restates the same thing as the statute.”
While the legislation takes effect this month, school districts and their attorneys are trying to thread the needle to ensure that districts are in compliance with it, but are also not running afoul of other laws and regulations at both the state and federal level.
At the federal level, a change proposed by the Biden administration earlier this year to Title IX would put federal funding at risk for schools in states with blanket bans on transgender participation in sports. But the process of changing Title IX is a lengthy one and could take months or years, or could be abandoned by a new administration.
But at the state level, the Missouri Supreme Court has previously ruled that a transgender student who challenged his school excluding him from the locker room and restroom that aligned with his gender identity was allowed to pursue his claim through the Missouri Human Rights Act, potentially extending the act’s prohibition on sex discrimination to gender identity.
That decision, multiple law firms that advise school districts in Missouri have said in guidance posted online, means any district that becomes a target of a legal challenge could be in for a lengthy, costly process that is likely to end up in court, regardless of the outcome.
Barnes told the school board last week that even though part of the proposed policy change was marked as “mandatory” by MCE, he recommended following EdCounsel’s advice and keeping the language as is, citing advice from the district’s attorney at EdCounsel that it would only increase the district’s risk in the event of a court challenge.
Further, also on the recommendation of EdCounsel, Barnes advised the school board to reject the “optional” part of the policy change submitted by MCE, which removed an option for transgender students to use a restroom of their identified gender. West Nodaway already does not include that option explicitly in its policies, but does offer to consider accommodations on a “case-by-case basis.” Rejecting the proposed change would keep it that way.
The policies were presented as a first reading last week and the board plans to bring them up again for a vote at the next meeting on Sept. 13.
Other West Nodaway notes
- The board approved a new tax levy rate of $5.2461 per $100 valuation, up from $5.2353 last year.
- Board members set the out-of-district tuition rate at $6,000 and an additional $500 for each additional student in one family. The vote passed 4-1 with Eric Jones the lone dissenting vote.
- On a second vote, the board approved high school secretary Valerie Cowden as the board treasurer by a 4-0-1 vote with board member Jesse Cowden abstaining because of a conflict of interest. An initial vote failed 3-1-1 when Jones voted against the appointment. The seven-member board requires a majority of four votes to pass a measure, even when fewer than seven members are present at a meeting. Jones indicated to other board members that he would be more comfortable with a treasurer who was not related to a board member, but Superintendent Barnes and Board Secretary Cheryl Adkins, who handles the district’s bookkeeping, said that there weren’t any viable alternatives at the moment. Without an alternative suggestion of his own, Jones agreed to vote again and voted in favor.