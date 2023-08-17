West Nodaway School Building THIS ONE
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Attorneys for the West Nodaway R-I school district have advised the school board to reject a proposed policy centered around accommodations for transgender students, highlighting the difficulties school boards face in adhering to a new state law while trying to minimize the risk of ending up in court to defend it.

During the regular Aug. 9 West Nodaway school board meeting, the board conducted a first reading of proposed updated policies submitted by the district’s policy provider, Missouri Consultants for Education, including an update to policy “2115 Transgender Students.”

