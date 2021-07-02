ROCK PORT, Mo. — The 83rd annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative will be held at the coop’s headquarters on July 29 at 6 p.m., a press release announced.
The headquarters is located at 18585 Industrial Road in Rock Port.
Nominations for three open board of directors positions will open at 5 p.m. on July 29. At that time, nominations for directors will be made from the floor by the member.
There are two open board positions in District 1 — Page and Fremont Counties in Iowa — and one open board position in District 3 — Holt County in Missouri. If you wish to be nominated for an open board position, candidates should be at the headquarters of Atchison-Holt Cooperative before 5 p.m. on July 29 with another member of the cooperative to nominate the candidate.
Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees will be registered with a drive-thru process. Registrants should stay in their vehicle while registering.
After registration, attendees will be directed forward to vote for a by-law change and the open board of directors positions. When voting is complete, members may leave or stay for the business of the meeting.
Members who stay for the meeting will be directed to a parking spot, and the meeting will be held in the shop. There will be limited seating provided, so attendees should feel free to bring a lawn chair. No meals will be served. Instead of a drawing for prizes this year, all registered members will receive an electric credit and a bag of goodies.