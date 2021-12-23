MARYVILLE, Mo. — A proposal for a cooperative mental health board will go forward with only four counties after Atchison County declined to join the initiative, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice told The Forum on Tuesday.
In an email Tuesday, Rice said the Atchison County Commission notified him that it will not take part in what was proposed as a five-county cooperative mental health board meant to bolster access to mental health resources in northwest Missouri. A new proposal which includes only the four counties that had previously indicated they would participate — Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth — has been sent for approval by the respective county commissions.
In October, Rice and a mental health task force within the 4th Circuit Court kicked off a campaign to form a Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees that would mark a first step in an ambitious plan to improve the state of mental health care in the region. The campaign began with an informational meeting that featured emotional testimonials from local health professionals attesting to what they agreed is a health crisis.
Under the plan presented at the meeting, the participating counties within the 4th Circuit would use a process outlined in state statutes to create the mental health board, which would be made up of a mix of health care professionals, non-health care professionals and representatives from each county.
Rice said it would be the first such board in a rural area of the state.
The board, once created, would then be eligible to be funded by a dedicated property tax from any, all or only a few of the participating counties. Because each county can decide whether to place the tax increase on the ballot, the added levies — if any at all — would not necessarily have to be uniform.
But before a permanent funding source can be secured, the board would need to be created.
Simply forming the board would not mean any obligation of financial support. Rice said at the meeting in October that even without funding, the board could still coordinate new mental health efforts and seek out grant funding sources. Additionally, board members could work together to come up with a tax distribution model that could potentially fund its future activities and provide such a recommendation to the county commissions.
Once participating counties have signed on, the next step would be for the county commissions to appoint board members that fulfill the specific requirements outlined in statutes.