ROCK PORT, Mo. — A landmark flood prevention measure is nearing completion in northwest Missouri, meant to mitigate the kind of devastating flooding that inundated 1.2 million acres and cut off parts of the region’s highways for weeks in 2019.
Following the flooding in 2019, officials with Atchison County Levee District No. 1 consulted with landowners and determined that rebuilding the existing 70-year-old levee that had been breached by Missouri River waters likely would not prevent similar events in the future any more than it had in 2019. Instead, the levee district led a multi-agency effort that included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the State Emergency Management Agency and The Nature Conservancy to build a new levee setback further inland.
The massive project required buy-in from landowners, many of whom would find some of their farmland now outside the levee and unprotected. But the cooperative effort nonetheless came together quickly.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated the construction of the new setback would be about $3 million cheaper than repairing the levee that had failed in 2019. That levee will remain in place.
The new setback will stretch five miles in Atchison and Holt counties.
All told the cost of the project will be around $61 million, about 75 percent of which is funded by the state.
Gov. Mike Parson visited with project officials earlier this month, and has touted the project’s importance as a model for how flooding mitigation strategies must change to avoid repeating the devastation of 2019.
“From the beginning, I’ve said we must look at doing things differently than we have in past floods if we expect better protection and mitigation of impacts in the future,” Parson said in a March statement. “The success of the Atchison County project is a great example of what we can accomplish by working together, and we commend the levee district and all partners involved for their innovative thinking and teamwork to provide a solution that enhances protection.”
The project is slated to be completed sometime this summer.