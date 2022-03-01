MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Art Committee on Monday unveiled the new sculptures set to go up in downtown Maryville later this year.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mark Hendrix, president of the art committee, showed off the five new sculptures that will be installed at various locations downtown:
- Gem, by Jeff Satter, on Fourth Street between Main and Market streets
- Paper Boy, by Sherri Treeby and Lee Leuning, on Third Street in front of the Nodaway News Leader
- Chief’s Daughter, by Bobbie Carlyle, on Fourth Street near the intersection with Buchanan Street
- Ralph Moose, by Martha Pettigrew, in the Downtown Pocket Park
- Violinist, by Osamede Obazee, on Main Street between Third and Fourth streets
Council member Tye Parsons, who began as the council’s liaison to the art committee last year, said he was impressed by the amount of thought art committee members put into how each potential sculpture would fit in Maryville when making the selections.
“We always try to go for what is going to resonate with people in Nodaway County and what can be some good talking pieces,” Hendrix said.
He pointed to Chief’s Daughter as a prime example.
“… we have a great Native American history here in Nodaway County,” Hendrix said. “Why can’t we explore and talk about that a little bit more? So that might be a great talking piece to have.”
Other pieces were more kinetic in their appeal, like Ralph Moose. Hendrix said in that sculpture, committee members saw a sure hit with kids and parents who won’t want to pass up a cute photo opportunity at the new Downtown Pocket Park.
“… when my kids see that, they’re gonna be like, ‘let’s climb it!’” council member Rachael Martin agreed.
Hendrix assured her the art committee has insurance for less-than-expert climbers.
The sculptures are slated to be installed sometime in mid-May.
The sculptures placed throughout downtown are part of the Gallery of Outdoor Art Program, known as GO Art, the cornerstone project of the art committee since it was established in 2014.
Police grants
City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s meeting that the Maryville Police Department has been awarded two grants to purchase equipment through the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
A $10,000 grant funded by the federal Local Law Enforcement Block Grant Program will allow for the purchase of two mobile data terminals. In January, the City Council approved a little under $39,000 for the purchase of seven new terminals to be used in police vehicles and paid for by part of the city’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
With the new grant, $10,000 will be put back into the city’s pool of Rescue Plan funding that has yet to be allocated.
A second grant is for $23,000 through the state-funded Local Violent Crime Prevention Program.
That grant will allow MPD to replace 10 body cameras with new ones and three dashboard cameras in vehicles.
McDanel praised the department for its recent flurry of grant awards over the past several months.
Other City Council notes
- The city this week released the guidelines and application for the Downtown Façade Improvement Program for interested property owners.
- The council approved a bid of $86,000 from MW Cole Construction for routine maintenance and repairs to the Edwards Street water tower to address issues found during a regular inspection last year including pressure washing in the interior of the tank. The repairs are set to take place sometime between May 16 and Aug. 14 in order to ensure they are completed during Northwest Missouri State University’s summer break, when demand on the system will be lower when the tower is emptied. The city operates two other water towers as well.
- Council members approved a $14,589.89 agreement with Professional Turf Products, of Lenexa, Kansas, to replace irrigation control system equipment on holes 17 and 18 of the Sechrest 18 golf course at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The equipment suffered significant damage during a November thunderstorm.
- The council approved the appointment of Don Adwell, nominated by the Northeast Nodaway R-V school district, to fill a vacant seat on the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Advisory Board. Adwell’s term will expire in September 2024.