MARYVILLE, Mo. — Twenty-four high school students and 12 agriculture educators from high schools in Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska participated in the Agrivision Equipment Group Precision Agriculture Summer Academy hosted by Northwest Missouri State University June 15-17.
For the past five years, Northwest Missouri State University and Agrivision Equipment have partnered together to offer this three-day academy.
A news release stated, to be selected for the program, the students had to be an active member of their school’s 4-H club or FFA chapter. Educators and students each receive a scholarship for food, lodging, supplies and tuition throughout the academy.
The program seeks to combine precision agriculture technologies and state-of-the-art equipment with hands-on activities. It also provides students and educators with contacts to industry professionals.
According to a press release, students gain experience using auto-guidance technology, precision application, data collection and management, global positioning systems (GPS), remote sensing and geographic information systems.
Student participants include Carter Luke, Jefferson C-123 High School, Missouri; Trevor Weir, Jefferson C-123 High School, Missouri; Brevin Coston, Clarinda High School, Iowa; Kade Hodge, South Harrison High School, Missouri; Jayden Krutz, Rock Port High School, Missouri; Jonathan Bax, Eldon High School, Missouri; Nadily Merry, Salisbury R-IV High School, Missouri; Dylan Moore, Salisbury R-IV High School, Missouri; Brady Burgess, Richmond High School, Missouri; Payton Williams, Richmond High School, Missouri; Bailey Carter, Montrose R-XIV High School, Missouri; Benjamin Engemann, Hermann High School, Missouri; Chantz Koelling, Hermann High School, Missouri; Owen Oesch, Southwest R-I High School, Missouri; Noah Riley, Pleasant Hill R-3 High School, Missouri; Lucas Schaefer, Glasgow High School, Missouri; Zachary Schnarre, Centralia High School, Missouri; Hunter Stockhorst, Madison C-3 High School, Missouri; Kaleb Vaughn, Sturgeon High School, Missouri; Cade Myers, Southwest Valley High School, Iowa; Bryce Roquet, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School, Iowa; Ephraim Van Zante, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School, Iowa; Hayden Beccard, Lourdes Central Catholic High School, Nebraska; and Thomas Perrin, Ogallala High School, Nebraska.
Educator participants include Jackie Carlson, Jefferson C-123 High School, Missouri; Emma Cutler, Clarinda High School, Iowa; Jeremy Palmer, Rock Port High School, Missouri; Charles Foreman, Richmond High School, Missouri; Shayla Coale, Montrose R-XIV High School, Missouri; Tyler Burgin, Pleasant Hill R-3 High School, Missouri; Doug Ridder, Gasconade Co. R-1 High School, Missouri; Scott Stone, Centralia High School, Missouri; Samantha Strodtman, Glasgow High School, Missouri; Katie Wantland, Madison C-3 High School, Missouri; Blake Anderson, Southwest Valley High School, Iowa; and Melissa Reed-Appel, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School, Iowa.
For more information about the Agrivision Equipment Group Precision Agriculture Summer Academy, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/ag/academy/ or contact Northwest agricultural sciences instructors Matt Bax or Jackie Lacy at 660-562-1155 or agsciences@nwmissouri.edu.
To learn more about Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/ag/.