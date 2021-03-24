MARYVILLE, Mo. — Starting on April 24, customers should use the full 10-digit number to dial local calls within some area codes, including the 660 area code in Missouri, according to guidance from the state.
Providers across the country have agreed on April 24 as a soft launch for the effort aimed at transitioning callers in preparation for the introduction of 988 as a nationwide 3-digit emergency number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Last year, the FCC approved 988 as the 3-digit abbreviated dialing code for the hotline. Starting on July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will connect callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number: 1-800-273-8255.
That means that callers cannot make a local 7-digit call to a number beginning with the 988 prefix, which affects 83 area codes across 37 states.
According to a fact sheet from the Missouri Public Service Commission, in Missouri, the affected area codes are 314, 417, 660 and 816. Everyone in those area codes will be required to dial the 10-digit number for local calls in order to be connected starting in October.
But service providers are suggesting that people in those area codes get in the habit anyway, starting on April 24. However, local calls made with 7 digits will still be connected as usual until Oct. 24. On that date, local calls in those area codes dialed with only 7 digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform callers that they must hang up and redial with the 10-digit number that includes the area code.
Then on July 16, 2022, any call that begins “988” will be routed to the suicide prevention lifeline.
No other changes will be made, but the PSC recommends that any automated dialing services be changed accordingly to dial 10 digits in applicable area codes, including:
- Life safety systems or medical monitoring devices
- PBXs
- Fax machines
- Internet dial-up numbers
- Fire or burglar alarms and security systems or gates
- Speed dialers
- Mobile or other wireless phone contact lists
- Call forwarding settings
- Voicemail services and other similar functions
Other personal identification items should be changed if necessary as well, like contact information on websites, stationary, advertising materials, checks, business cards, personal or pet ID tags and any other such items to ensure the area code is included.