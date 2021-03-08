MARYVILLE, Mo. — For eight years The Source Medical Clinic has provided free information and services to anyone seeking confidential medical and sexual health assistance, and its new CEO plans to continue its mission to provide real help for real life.
Since 2013 Gwen Knowles has led the nonprofit clinic as CEO, but decided to step down this year. Upon that decision, she and the board of directors began a search that eventually led to Heather Archer, a registered nurse working at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Archer, who has nursing experience in numerous areas and many years in obstetrics, had been a part of the clinic’s creation, but worked elsewhere and didn’t have time to lead the organization. Recently however, that changed and she accepted the CEO role.
Knowles will continue serving on the board of directors and plans to stay very involved in different aspects of the clinic. She still plans to help with education in the schools in the fall.
“They’re not rid of me,” Knowles said with a smile.
Archer, who has been a nurse for 20 years, said the clinic’s mission is very important to her.
“It’s always been something that I’m very passionate about,” she said. “I’m excited to step into this role.”
Archer plans to help the clinic continue with its key practices such as free pregnancy testing, abortion counseling, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, birth control and emotional support.
During Monday’s reception to welcome her, Archer told The Forum she hopes to grow the clinic’s outreach for the “abortion wounded” and promote healing in that way.
Knowles said Archer brings years of experience to the clinic’s patients, while continuing to work at MMC-M. Archer believes the collaboration will be a good thing for patients.
“Oftentimes we then refer to OB there,” she said. “We have the providers that we can just work with to make sure that our patients are taken care of.”
The clinic serves a very real need within the community and afar with clients from Andrew, Holt, Nodaway, Atchison and Gentry counties, even southern Iowa. Just last year, the clinic held more than 500 appointments and distributed more than 12,000 “material goods,” such as clothing, diapers or bottles.
The Source Medical Clinic is located at 2613 S. Main St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also by appointment. Call 660-215-3024 or text privately 660-254-3399.