KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In mid-May, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued an opinion reversing two findings in the nuisance conviction of Rickie L. Stanton, of Skidmore.
According to court documents, the appellate court concluded that the city of Skidmore did indeed prove that Stanton violated the city’s nuisance ordinance, and affirmed the $500 fine.
“Stanton offered no evidence contradicting (City Clerk Meagan) Morrow’s testimony,” the opinion noted. “Instead, Stanton argues that, because Morrow was not present when the photos were taken, did not know which day the photos were taken, and did not visit the property on September 3, 2021, her testimony was insufficient to support a guilty verdict. We disagree.
“The record contains substantial evidence to support the jury verdict of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Point VI is denied.”
However, it also found that the trial court erred in awarding attorney’s fees in the amount of $8,000 to the city of Skidmore as well as issuing an injunction against Stanton and reversed the remainder of the court’s judgment.
The court’s opinion filed May 16 states that the city’s attorney’s fees are not recoverable under Missouri Revised Statute 79.383, the argument made in court, because it only allows that in cases of abatement of a nuisance. The city didn’t seek abatement, only prosecution.
With regard to the injunction, the city did not raise the issue of injunctive relief until the sentencing hearing. It was not in the charging document.
“Before that, the city did nothing to indicate that it was seeking injunctive relief, and the case proceeded as a quasi-criminal matter tried to a jury. The city did not plead facts that would support an injunction.”