MF In the News - Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In mid-May, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued an opinion reversing two findings in the nuisance conviction of Rickie L. Stanton, of Skidmore.

According to court documents, the appellate court concluded that the city of Skidmore did indeed prove that Stanton violated the city’s nuisance ordinance, and affirmed the $500 fine.

